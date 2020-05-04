DaVita Educates Patients to Help Keep Them Safe during COVID-19 Pandemic

DENVER, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Kidney Care shares its COVID-19 patient education on DaVita.com/COVID. DaVita, known for delivering award-winning, multimedia kidney disease education, has invested in developing comprehensive COVID-19 education for dialysis patients, one of the most at-risk populations. During a time of uncertainty and change, these resources are empowering patients and helping to keep them safe.

"This is a distressing and overwhelming time for dialysis patients, and DaVita is working hard to help patients feel informed, supported and cared about," said Martha Wofford, group vice president for DaVita Kidney Care. "Some of our patients face significant health literacy challenges and creating educational materials, like animated videos, that they can easily understand is critical to empowering patients to stay safe."

DaVita is keeping patients informed about COVID-19 through communications and educational resources in 14 different languages across multiple channels and media, including video. The resources cover topics such as what COVID-19 is, what DaVita is doing to help keep patients safe, how patients can avoid hazards outside of the home and dialysis center and what patients can do to help keep themselves and their families healthy.

In addition to website content, other patient touch points include:

DaVita care team members and physicians speaking directly to patients

Educational handouts and posters inside DaVita centers

Animated videos that seek to explain complex and important topics related to COVID-19 in an easy to understand way, such as how to properly wear a mask, and help overcome health literacy challenges

Informative letters and educational materials sent to patients' homes

Patient hotline that patients can call and get answers to their COVID-19 questions

Use of telehealth platform, DaVita Care Connect, to communicate safely and remotely with patients treating at home

Publication of resources and answers to questions related to COVID-19 on DaVita's social media channels

When asked about DaVita's COVID-19 education, John Harris, a DaVita patient from Littleton, Colorado, said, "All the education I've received has made me feel safe and calmed my worries and concerns. Between the handouts and conversations with the staff, I feel very informed on the situation. I really appreciate the precautions DaVita is taking to help keep us safe."

DaVita continues to solicit and pay close attention to patient feedback on how the company can enhance its communications and better support patients during this unprecedented time.

To learn more about DaVita and its award-winning patient resources, please visit DaVita.com/COVID.

About DaVita Inc.

DaVita (NYSE: DVA) is a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. The company is one of the largest providers of kidney care services in the U.S. and has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for more than 20 years. Through DaVita Kidney Care, the company treats patients with chronic kidney failure and end stage kidney disease. DaVita is committed to bold, patient-centric care models, implementing the latest technologies and moving toward integrated care offerings for all. Through these efforts, DaVita has also become the largest provider of home dialysis in the country. As of December 31, 2019, DaVita served 206,900 patients at 2,753 outpatient dialysis centers in the United States. The company also operated 259 outpatient dialysis centers in ten countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care industry to adopt an equitable and high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and as such are intended to be covered by the safe harbor for "forward-looking statements" provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on DaVita's beliefs, expectations and assumptions, and all of these statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, future impacts of the dynamic and rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic, including, without limitation, on our patients, caregivers, teammates, suppliers, business and operations, and consequences of an economic downturn resulting from the impacts of COVID-19, any of which could materially and adversely affect our business, results of operations, cash flows, liquidity, financial condition and, under certain circumstances, our reputation, as well as uncertainties described in the risk factors set forth in DaVita Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and the risks and uncertainties discussed in any subsequent reports that DaVita files or furnishes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

