DaVita Inc. Schedules 3rd Quarter 2020 Investor Conference Call

DENVER, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA), announced today that it will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss third quarter results on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The company plans to release its results after market close the same day.



This call is also being webcast and can be accessed at the DaVita IR web page. You can join this call as follows:

Thursday, October 29, 2020

Starting at 5:00 p.m. EDT

Dial in number: 877-918-6630

International dial in: 517-308-9042

Webcast: investors.davita.com

When calling in, please provide the operator the password "Earnings" and provide your name and company affiliation. Investors unable to listen to the conference call will be able to access a replay via our website at investors.davita.com. There will be no telephone replay.

About DaVita Inc.

DaVita Inc. is a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. The company is one of the largest providers of kidney care services in the U.S. and has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for more than 20 years. Through DaVita Kidney Care, the company treats patients with chronic kidney failure and end stage kidney disease. DaVita is committed to bold, patient-centric care models, implementing the latest technologies and moving toward integrated care offerings for all. Through these efforts, DaVita has also become the largest provider of home dialysis in the country. As of June 30, 2020, DaVita served 205,300 patients at 2,795 outpatient dialysis centers in the United States. The company also operated 287 outpatient dialysis centers in ten countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care industry to adopt an equitable and high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About.

Contact Information

Investors:

Jim Gustafson

(310) 536-2585

[email protected]

