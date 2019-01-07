DaVita Inc. Schedules 4th Quarter 2018 Investor Conference Call

DENVER, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA), a leading provider of kidney care services in the United States and in 10 countries around the world, announced today that it will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss fourth quarter results on Thursday, February 14, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The company plans to release its results after market close on Wednesday, February 13.

This call is also being webcast and can be accessed at the DaVita IR web page. You can join this call as follows:

Thursday, February 14, 2019

Starting at 9:00 a.m. EST

Dial in number: 877-918-6630

International dial in: 517-308-9042

Webcast: investors.davita.com

When calling in, please provide the operator the password "Earnings" and provide your name and company affiliation. Investors unable to listen to the conference call will be able to access a replay via our website at investors.davita.com. There will be no telephone replay.

About DaVita Inc.

DaVita Inc., a Fortune 500® company, is the parent company of DaVita Kidney Care and DaVita Medical Group. DaVita Kidney Care is a leading provider of kidney care in the United States, delivering dialysis services to patients with chronic kidney failure and end stage renal disease. As of Sept. 30, 2018, DaVita Kidney Care operated or provided administrative services at 2,625 outpatient dialysis centers located in the United States serving approximately 201,000 patients. The company also operated 251 outpatient dialysis centers located in 10 countries outside the United States. DaVita Medical Group manages and operates medical groups and affiliated physician networks in California, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, New Mexico and Washington in its pursuit to deliver excellent-quality health care in a dignified and compassionate manner. DaVita Medical Group's teammates, employed clinicians and affiliated clinicians provided care for approximately 1.7 million patients. For more information, please visit DaVita.com/About.

Contact Information

Investors:

Jim Gustafson

(310) 536-2585

jim.gustafson@davita.com

SOURCE DaVita Inc.

Related Links

http://www.davita.com

