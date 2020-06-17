DaVita Kidney Care Appoints Chief Nursing Officer

DENVER, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Kidney Care recently announced Mandy Hale as the company's chief nursing officer. Hale most recently served as the company's vice president of nursing, overseeing more than 18,000 nurses and 19,000 patient care technicians.

"Mandy's energy and passion create ripples in our community," said Javier Rodriguez, CEO of DaVita Inc. "She's known as a fierce leader, and this is consistently underscored through her direction and commitment to our care teams and to our patients. Mandy's a great addition to the leadership team."

Hale began her career with DaVita in 2001 as a patient care technician while completing nursing school. After graduating, she served as a clinical coordinator. Hale has held a variety of leadership positions at DaVita, such as facility administrator and regional operations director. In her most recent role, she led nursing strategy.

Hale serves on the board of directors for the National Kidney Foundation of Illinois. She holds a Master of Science in nursing and an MBA from Lewis University, where she serves as adjunct faculty. Most recently, Hale obtained a doctorate of nursing practice from Bradley University, where she also serves as adjunct faculty.

"At every stage of my career, I've been able to do what I love: care for others, whether that's patients or DaVita teammates," said Hale. "I am humbled and honored to support our nurses, and I remain passionate about leading our care teams to deliver high-quality care."

Hale resides in northern Illinois with her husband and children. In her free time, she enjoys running and reading.

To learn more about DaVita and its leadership, visit DaVita.com/About.

About DaVita Inc.

DaVita (NYSE: DVA) is a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. The company is one of the largest providers of kidney care services in the U.S. and has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for more than 20 years. Through DaVita Kidney Care, the company treats patients with chronic kidney failure and end stage kidney disease. DaVita is committed to bold, patient-centric care models, implementing the latest technologies and moving toward integrated care offerings for all. Through these efforts, DaVita has also become the largest provider of home dialysis in the country. As of March 31, 2020, DaVita served 207,000 patients at 2,772 outpatient dialysis centers in the United States. The company also operated 282 outpatient dialysis centers in ten countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care industry to adopt an equitable and high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About.

Media Contact Information

Abby Domenico

[email protected]

(303) 876-7274

SOURCE DaVita Kidney Care