DaVita Names Kenny Gardner Chief People Officer

DENVER, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Kidney Care recently announced Kenny Gardner as its new chief people officer (CPO). Gardner has been with DaVita for nearly a decade and most recently served the company as a group vice president (GVP), overseeing field operations in the Southeast U.S.

"Our teams of professionals give life to our patients, day in and day out. It is critical that we provide an environment for both our teammates and our patients to thrive," said Javier Rodriguez, CEO of DaVita Inc. "I am confident that Kenny's track record and proven leadership will take us to the next frontier."

Gardner has held numerous roles since joining DaVita in 2011 as a regional operations director. He has been an executive sponsor of DaVita's renowned Redwoods recruiting program and a facilitator for DaVita University, which is DaVita's in-house personal and professional development program. In his latest role as GVP, he also led DaVita's diagnostic laboratory along with a specialized, cross-functional team tasked with supporting DaVita teammates through innovative technology and tools.

"DaVita is a special place to work where everyone can belong," said Gardner. "I am honored and excited to be CPO and look forward to this expanded responsibility to serve our thousands of teammates around the world."

Prior to joining DaVita, Gardner worked as an investment banker for Morgan Stanley, where he focused on mergers and acquisitions. He holds a Bachelor of Science from Florida A&M University, along with a Master of Business Administration from Stanford.

In his free time, Gardner enjoys spending time with his family, giving back to his community, fitness, travel, reading and sports.

To learn more about DaVita and its leadership, visit DaVita.com/About.

About DaVita Inc.

DaVita (NYSE: DVA) is a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. The company is one of the largest providers of kidney care services in the U.S. and has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for more than 20 years. Through DaVita Kidney Care, the company treats patients with chronic kidney failure and end stage kidney disease. DaVita is committed to bold, patient-centric care models, implementing the latest technologies and moving toward integrated care offerings for all. Through these efforts, DaVita has also become the largest provider of home dialysis in the country. As of December 31, 2019, DaVita served 206,900 patients at 2,753 outpatient dialysis centers in the United States. The company also operated 259 outpatient dialysis centers in ten countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care industry to adopt an equitable and high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About.

