DaVita Reports on 2019 Corporate Social Responsibility Initiatives

DENVER, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Inc. today released its annual Community Care report, highlighting its commitment to corporate social responsibility and key clinical advancements in 2019.

"We provide life-sustaining care in the home, clinics and hospitals," said Javier Rodriguez, CEO for DaVita, Inc. "We are committed to leading through care and clinical outcomes, while creating healthy communities for our teammates and their families."

Highlights from the Community Care report include:

Caring for Our Patients

In 2019, DaVita Integrated Kidney Care grew its patient population by 10% and demonstrated positive results across the continuum, including:

25% lower hospitalization rates



48% lower hospital readmission rates



11% increase in patients electing for home dialysis as their treatment modality

DaVita launched its telehealth platform, DaVita Care Connect™, offering its home dialysis patients a way to schedule appointments, set reminders and engage with their care team virtually. Through technological advances such as this, DaVita continues to change and enhance the patient care experience and support clinical outcomes for its patients.

Dedicated to its goal of supporting all eligible patients pursuing a kidney transplant, DaVita launched Transplant Smart®, a multimedia education program that offers patients and their loved ones an in-depth look into the transplant process.

Caring for Each Other

DaVita was honored to be named to the 2019 Bloomberg Gender Equality Index for its efforts towards gender equality. As of December 2019 , 78% of DaVita centers are led by women, 35% of DaVita's senior management are women and 27% of DaVita's board of directors are ethnic minorities and 27% are women.

, 78% of DaVita centers are led by women, 35% of DaVita's senior management are women and 27% of DaVita's board of directors are ethnic minorities and 27% are women. We Belong As We Are , DaVita's first mental health awareness campaign, launched in 2019. The campaign was aimed at educating teammates (employees) on mental health conditions, the hazards of mental health stigmas and the resources available to them and their families.

, DaVita's first mental health awareness campaign, launched in 2019. The campaign was aimed at educating teammates (employees) on mental health conditions, the hazards of mental health stigmas and the resources available to them and their families. Last year, 50 teammates were chosen through the We Are Well Award to receive fully paid health insurance premiums in 2020. Those chosen were selected for their commitment to their health, overcoming challenges and inspiring others.

Caring for Our World

Since its inception, Bridge of Life , an independent, nonprofit organization founded by DaVita, has completed 35 international medical missions with the support of 183 teammates and physician partners and impacted approximately 9,000 lives.

, an independent, nonprofit organization founded by DaVita, has completed 35 international medical missions with the support of 183 teammates and physician partners and impacted approximately 9,000 lives. In 2019, $2.1 million was donated to local communities through DaVita Way of Giving , a charitable initiative that encourages teammates to give back to their communities by allowing them to direct donations through the program to nonprofits across the U.S.

was donated to local communities through , a charitable initiative that encourages teammates to give back to their communities by allowing them to direct donations through the program to nonprofits across the U.S. In 2019, 210 DaVita locations were retrofitted with high-efficiency LED lighting to help significantly lower energy consumption.

About DaVita

DaVita (NYSE: DVA) is a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. The company is one of the largest providers of kidney care services in the U.S. and has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for more than 20 years. Through DaVita Kidney Care, the company treats patients with chronic kidney failure and end stage kidney disease. DaVita is committed to bold, patient-centric care models, implementing the latest technologies and moving toward integrated care offerings for all. Through these efforts, DaVita has also become the largest provider of home dialysis in the country. As of December 31, 2019, DaVita served 206,900 patients at 2,753 outpatient dialysis centers in the United States. The company also operated 259 outpatient dialysis centers in ten countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care industry to adopt an equitable and high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About.

