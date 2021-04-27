DaVita Solidifies Commitment to ESG, Sets 2025 Goals

DENVER, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Inc. today announced its 2025 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) goals and released its new ESG reports, bolstering its commitment to corporate citizenship and helping create healthy communities. DaVita's ESG program builds upon existing efforts to transform care, fight climate change and create a diverse community where everyone feels they belong.

"A person's health is the result of a lifetime of experiences and the world around them," said Javier Rodriguez, CEO for DaVita Inc. "We're working to address the full spectrum of factors that drive the health of our patients and affect their quality of life. By setting ambitious ESG goals for 2025, we're deepening our commitment to helping to improve the health and well-being of the people and communities we serve."

DaVita's ESG strategy reaffirms its aspirations to be a community that meaningfully interweaves equity and social responsibility into the fabric of its day-to-day operations. To set its ESG goals, DaVita asked key stakeholders for feedback—including front-line employees (teammates), senior leadership and its Board of Directors—and reviewed the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB)'s recommended metrics for health care providers. The results led the company to establish the following five key focus areas, with some of the 2025 goals highlighted below.

Patient Care: Provide industry-leading care to help patients live their best lives

Provide industry-leading care to help patients live their best lives Home Modality: Empowering patients to treat on their modality of choice, with a goal of 25% of patients choosing to treat at home 1



Teammate Engagement: Be recognized as an employer of choice

Be recognized as an employer of choice Diversity: Meet or exceed EEO-1 benchmarks at all levels



Environmental Stewardship: Reduce its carbon footprint in alignment with science-based targets

Reduce its carbon footprint in alignment with science-based targets Climate Change: Reduce its carbon emissions by 50%



Healthy Communities: Spread ripples of citizen leadership throughout local communities

Spread ripples of citizen leadership throughout local communities Volunteerism: Teammates spread ripples of citizen leadership by volunteering 125,000 hours from 2020–2025



Leading with Integrity and Accountability: Continue to operate from a foundation of compliance and ethics

Continue to operate from a foundation of compliance and ethics Compliance: All teammates complete annual compliance training; new teammates complete compliance training within 60 days of hire; Medical Directors and joint venture partners receive annual compliance training

To read the full list of 23 goals and descriptions within each key focus area, visit DaVita's ESG Reporting Hub.

DaVita's ESG report follows recommendations from SASB, demonstrating DaVita's commitment to transparency and accountability. The report was published alongside DaVita's 2020 Community Care report, which highlights the company's progress in key areas over the past year, and the inaugural Diversity & Belonging Report, which discloses diversity metrics and a roadmap for executing on key priorities.

To learn more about DaVita's history of caring for its patients, teammates and the communities it serves, visit DaVita.com/CommunityCare.



About DaVita Inc.

DaVita (NYSE: DVA) is a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. The company is one of the largest providers of kidney care services in the U.S. and has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for more than 20 years. Through DaVita Kidney Care, the company treats patients with chronic kidney failure and end stage kidney disease. DaVita is committed to bold, patient-centric care models, implementing the latest technologies and moving toward integrated care offerings for all. Through these efforts, DaVita has also become the largest provider of home dialysis in the country. As of December 31, 2020, DaVita served 204,200 patients at 2,816 outpatient dialysis centers in the United States. The company also operated 321 outpatient dialysis centers in ten countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care industry to adopt an equitable and high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains or refers to certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws including, among other things, aspirational goals, such as the Company's 2025 ESG goals, diversity and belonging initiatives and strategic initiatives including with respect to the home dialysis modality. Without limiting the foregoing, statements including the words "expect," "intend," "will," "target," "goal" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company bases its forward-looking statements on information available to it on the date of this release, and undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of changed circumstances, new information, future events or otherwise, except as may otherwise be required by law. It may be difficult to achieve many of the Company's 2025 goals during the desired timeframes or at all. Actual future events could also differ materially due to numerous factors that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, among other things, the risks and uncertainties set forth under "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and the other risks and uncertainties discussed in any subsequent reports that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

Contact Information

Media:

Megan Anthony

[email protected]

(720) 631-2170

1 Modality selections and decisions related to a patient's care are always made by the attending nephrologist and patient, and provided pursuant to a physician's order.

SOURCE DaVita Inc.