DaVita Urges Dialysis Patients to Heed Boil Water Advisories

DENVER, Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Kidney Care, a division of DaVita Inc. (NYSE :DVA ), a leading provider in kidney care services, is urging dialysis patients to adhere to boil water advisories in their areas. Currently, municipalities across multiple states impacted by Hurricane Florence are under boil water advisories due to flooding.

"Clean water is critical for dialysis patients whose immune systems are vulnerable to infection," said Dr. Martin Schreiber, vice president, clinical affairs for DaVita Kidney Care. "In areas under boil water advisories, taking precautions with everyday tasks like bathing, washing hands, and cooking is imperative for the safety of those on dialysis."

States with municipalities that have active boil water advisories in place include North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia – and the geographic scope may increase.

Public health advisories related to the safety of boiled water have been issued stating the potential harm to dialysis patients of using non-boiled water. During a Boil Water Advisory, dialysis patients should avoid any contact with non-boiled water due to the elevated infection risk.

DaVita urges dialysis patients to be aware of and follow these advisories. Dialysis patients with either a central venous or peritoneal dialysis catheter or other types of vascular access should use boiled water for bathing or general hygiene. It is unsafe for any individual with a dialysis catheter, whether on in-center hemodialysis, home hemodialysis or peritoneal dialysis, to bathe in water or clean the dialysis access with non-boiled water when there is a Boil Water Advisory in effect. Doing so puts those patients at significant risk of infection, hospitalizations and even death.

It is recommended that patients check with their local dialysis team and clinical professionals prior to exposing any dialysis-related access to municipal water when under a Boil Water Advisory.

DaVita Kidney Care is a division of DaVita Inc., a Fortune 500® company, that through its operating divisions provides a variety of health care services to patient populations throughout the United States and abroad. A leading provider of dialysis services in the United States, DaVita Kidney Care treats patients with chronic kidney failure and end stage renal disease.

