DaVita's Corporate Responsibility Efforts Earn Accolades from Dow Jones

DENVER, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) today announced that it has been recognized by the DJSI for its corporate responsibility program and is one of only eight U.S.- based companies in the Health Care Equipment and Services category on this year's DJSI World Index.

Launched in 1999, the DJSI World Index serves as a benchmark for investors who integrate sustainability considerations into their portfolios and provide an engagement platform for companies who want to adopt sustainable operations. The DJSI is based on an analysis of companies' environmental, social and governance practices.

Environmental

In 2015, DaVita established a set of 2020 kidney care environmental goals. The initiative's goals include reducing energy and carbon used during dialysis treatments by 10%, reducing water usage by 30% and implementing solid waste recycling in at least 45% of the company's dialysis centers.

This year, DaVita made a commitment to using 100% renewable energy by 2022. DaVita expects to be 100% powered by renewable energy through development of a wind farm and a solar farm in Texas that will create as much clean energy as the amount of electricity it uses to operate its U.S. centers every day.

Social

DaVita's award-winning training programs give teammates at all levels the opportunity to learn, grow and become leaders in their personal and professional lives. In 2018, more than 18,400 teammates participated in education and career development programs and 378,000 continuing education hours were awarded. Also, through numerous company-affiliated scholarships, DaVita has awarded more than $2.5 million in educational scholarships to children and grandchildren of DaVita teammates.

The DaVita Village Network (DVN) provides teammates and their dependents the opportunity to receive financial assistance through an approved grant during times of crisis such as natural disasters, medical or funeral expenses and financial hardships through times, such as military deployment. All eligible teammates have the option to make voluntary payroll contributions to help fund the program. For every approved grant, DaVita contributes the same amount.

Also, with the company's continued commitment to diversity and belonging, DaVita has been named one of 230 companies recognized in the 2019 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for its demonstrated commitment to gender equality.

Governance

DaVita's eleven-member board of directors includes women and men, as well as ethnically diverse members, making DaVita's board one of the most diverse of any Fortune 500® company.

The company's board diversity was also recognized when DaVita was named as a Winning Company by the 2020 Women on Boards organization.

DaVita is a pioneer in the area of corporate social responsibility. The company supports numerous programs dedicated to creating positive, sustainable change in communities around the world and supporting its "Trilogy of Care"— Caring for Our Patients, Caring for Each Other and Caring for Our World.

To learn more about DaVita's approach to corporate responsibility, please visit DaVita.com/CommunityCare.

About DaVita Inc.

DaVita is a Fortune 500® health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. The company is the largest provider of kidney care services in the U.S. and has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for 20 years. Through DaVita Kidney Care, the company treats patients with chronic kidney failure and end stage renal disease. DaVita is committed to bold, patient-centric care models, implementing the latest technologies and moving toward integrated care offerings for all. Through these efforts, DaVita has also become the largest provider of home dialysis in the country. As of June 30, 2019, DaVita served 204,900 patients at 2,723 outpatient dialysis centers in the United States. The company also operated 248 outpatient dialysis centers in nine countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care industry to adopt an equitable and high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About.

