Davos Communications Summit Attracts Over 400 Top Experts From All Continents

WCFA launched the event with the objective of bringing awareness to the importance of leadership skills and the evolution of modern public communications and education as a result of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the main participants were Hotwire Global CEO Barbara Bates, Omnicom University Global Dean Karen van Bergen, Edelman Africa CEO Jordan Rittenberry and many other prominent representatives of influential PR organizations and global companies who participated in thought-provoking panel discussions.

"The event turned into a great success and we have received overwhelmingly positive feedback from both speakers and attendees. We were happy to have such outstanding top professionals with diverse experience and culture, make friends, interact with companies and research units, and expand our contact networks globally," said Maxim Behar, the President and one of the Founders of WCFA.

On behalf of the Davos Municipality, the newly elected Davos Mayor Philipp Wilhelm greeted the speakers at the event and thanked the President Maxim Behar, who opened and moderated the Summit, for annually organizing such events in the famous Davos Congress Centre more than 10 years already.

"In difficult times like these it's even more essential to talk about how to communicate with the people and it is most important because we cannot afford to lose people's trust. I'm really looking forward to meeting you in person here in Davos," the Mayor added.

Partners of The Summit were PR Newswire – a part of Cision Group Ltd., Public Relations Today and Launchee Space.

The President Maxim Behar also announced the Association's upcoming projects – the first Davos Communications Awards and the Global Educational Program in Public Relations and Social Media.

The Davos Awards are in 14 categories and the participants will be judged by 15 global highly professional jury members and will announce the results in May. They will be opened for entries on March 10 until April 26. Learn more on www.wcfaglobal.com or contact Maxim Behar at [email protected]

About World Communications Forum

The World Communications Forum was founded in 2010 in Davos, Switzerland, where the Association was registered in 2014. The WCFA is an organization committed to active global discussions and exchanges focused on the development of communications expertise of its members and be an active voice in its key role in business, society and politics. Every year the forum gathers prominent representatives of the communication and public relations sector from around the world, who, through dialogue and discussion, exchange experiences and ideas to shape the art of global communications. In 2020, the WCFA organized its first ever 'Global Communications Summit' on the Zoom, bringing together some of the top communications experts globally. Resulting from this gathering were Tenets for Ethical Communications', endorsed and signed by 135 experts from 36 countries.

