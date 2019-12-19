Dawn Adds Sports Marketing Expertise With Playmaker, Bleacher Report's Creative Agency

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dawn is adding Bleacher Report's in-house creative agency Playmaker to its portfolio of specialist agencies. The addition of Playmaker expands Dawn's best-in-class marketing services portfolio with a leading voice and expertise in sports marketing, strategy, and content creation. For Playmaker, this partnership will broaden its exposure to a powerful collection of leading brands across endemic and non-endemic brand categories.

Dawn is the only portfolio of best-in-class, marketing services agencies with centralized data science, advanced analytics, econometric measurement, and media at the center. Bleacher Report is a leading sports media brand reaching more than 200 million hyper-connected millennial and Gen Z sports fans each month through distribution of premium content.

Bleacher Report, the leading sports media brand reaching 200 million millennial and Gen Z sports fans monthly, launched Playmaker to provide brands specialized expertise in content and strategies for this audience. In 2019, Playmaker created eight of the 10 highest performing branded content videos across Instagram and has worked with blue chip brands including Google, adidas, and PlayStation to develop breakthrough work and investment strategies.

Playmaker is fast becoming a preferred agency for today's athletes who see value in developing their own brands and exploring incremental opportunities for creative work. The ability to connect brands to the right athletes allows Playmaker to facilitate authentic relationships between fan communities, the athletes they love, and the brands that seek to reach them. To date, Playmaker has developed and produced numerous long and short format video creative featuring athletes including Patrick Mahomes, Donovan Mitchell, and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Dawn CEO Bob Kantor said, "Today's marketers are seeking the most authentic, organic, integrated communications, and only Bleacher Report's Playmaker has the access, insight, and expertise to leverage its unrivaled understanding of sports culture. We wanted the top sports marketing agency within our modern portfolio. Consistently, we found Playmaker was behind the industry's best work."

Ed Romaine, Bleacher Report CMO, said, "Dawn has built a special portfolio of brands and partners, led by a proven industry leader. We are excited to build on our significant success and showcase Playmaker abilities to a broader set of prospective partners."

About Dawn:

Dawn is the only portfolio of best-in-class, marketing services agencies with centralized data science, advanced analytics, econometric measurement, and media at the center. In partnership with talented agencies in advertising and branding, public relations, digital technology, brand strategy, media, experiential, influencer, and sports marketing, Dawn is The Modern Marketing Model. For more, visit www.dawnmarketing.com. Dawn is a partnership with Crossmedia, a leading independent, minority-owned communications planning and media services agency and Redbox, the agency's data science and advanced analytics group. Crossmedia's clients include BMW/MINI, Expedia, The Hartford Insurance Company, Hertz, Nordstrom Rack, Lululemon, U.S. Bank and White Castle. For more, visit www.xmedia.com.

About Bleacher Report:

Bleacher Report is a leading sports media brand reaching more than 200 million hyper-connected millennial and Gen Z sports fans each month through distribution of premium content. It is the No. 1 sports brand driving engagement and video views across all social platforms and the Bleacher Report app, while fueling offline engagement through unparalleled experiences that blend sports with culture. Bleacher Report has a portfolio of brands that includes House of Highlights, B/R Football, B/R Kicks, and B/R Betting, delivering customized content that caters to the unique passions of its fans across its owned and operated channels and world-leading social platforms. Bleacher Report is a division of Turner Sports, which provides it access to premium live content from the NBA, Major League Baseball, NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship, and the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League. Find Bleacher Report on the industry-leading Bleacher Report app, bleacherreport.com and on Instagram @BleacherReport.

Contacts:

Bob Kantor, CEO, Dawn

231357@email4pr.com

917-848-1678

Brian Reinert

231357@email4pr.com

646-226.1709

SOURCE Dawn

Related Links

http://dawnmarketing.com

