Dawn Foods Announces Winners of #DonutsForGoodEntry Promotion

JACKSON, Mich., June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global bakery manufacturer and ingredients supplier Dawn Foods announced today the 10 recipients of its $50,000 charitable donation as part of its #DonutsForGoodEntry promotion, which highlights the positive impact Dawn customers continually make in their local communities.

"Now more than ever, it's imperative we continue to support our local bakeries as a way to recognize all the good they do within their communities," said Carrie Jones-Barber, CEO of Dawn Foods. "The #DonutsForGoodEntry winners are a reflection of the countless good deeds bakers perform day in and day out around the world. As we celebrate our 100th anniversary this year, we recognize that Dawn's success is made possible by the creative work of our customers who continue to do good in their communities."

#DonutsForGoodEntry winners were drawn at random from baker applications throughout the United States received online and through social media. Each winner, listed below, was the recipient of $5,000 to donate to a 501(c)(3) charitable organization of their choice.

#DonutsForGoodEntry Promotion Winners

Cookie Cupboard Gourmet Dough, Valley View , Ohio | The Metanoia Project

, Ohio | The Metanoia Project Dimare Pastry Shop LLC, Stamford , Conn. | Make-A-Wish

, Conn. | Make-A-Wish Famous Donuts, Fort Worth , Texas | St. Jude's Children's Hospital

, Texas | St. Jude's Children's Hospital Gibson Donuts, Memphis , Tenn. | The Salvation Army

, Tenn. | The Salvation Army Merritts Bakery, Tulsa , Okla. | Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma

, Okla. | Community Food Bank of Miss Angels Heavenly Pies, Mount Airy, N.C. | The Congregation of Trinity Episcopal Church

Mojo Donuts & Fried Chicken, Miami , Fla. | The Live Like Bella® Childhood Cancer Foundation

, Fla. | The Live Like Bella® Childhood Cancer Foundation Pasticcini Bakery, Weymouth, Mass. | Cardinal Cushing Center

Smallcakes Baltimore, Annapolis, Md. | Jayde M Schools Inc.

Tortillería Sonora , Des Moines , Iowa | Iowa Farm Sanctuary

Dawn's #DonutsForGoodEntry promotion is part of its "Thank You to Bakers" program, which kicked off in January in tandem with the company's 100th anniversary celebration. "Thank You to Bakers" aimed to raise awareness of the hard work the baking community puts in each day and thank bakers across the globe for their dedication.

For more information on Thank You to Bakers and #DonutsForGoodEntry winners, visit dawnfoods.com/nationaldonutday

About Dawn Food Products, Inc.

Global bakery manufacturer and ingredients supplier Dawn Foods has established itself as the premier bakery service provider, inspiring bakery success every day. Committed to delighting its customers around the world, Dawn Foods delivers the partnership, insights, innovations, products and bakery expertise that empowers them to achieve their aspirations. Headquartered in Jackson, Michigan, Dawn Foods partners with more than 40,000 artisanal and retail bakers, food service leaders and manufacturers located in more than 100 countries and has 5,000 Team Members globally. For 100 years, Dawn Foods has been a trusted advisor to its customers, helping drive their business forward. For more information about the company, its products and culture, please visit DawnFoods.com .

