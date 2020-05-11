Dawn McCale, Samara Halterman and Stacy Thompson of Groupware Technology Recognized as CRN's 2020 Women of the Channel

CAMPBELL, Calif., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Groupware Technology, Inc., a leading IT solutions provider, announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has named Dawn McCale, Samara Halterman and Stacy Thompson to its esteemed 2020 Women of the Channel list. Recognizing the unique strengths, vision and achievements of a select group of women, this prestigious annual list acknowledges channel leaders who are blazing a trail for future generations. These women are from all areas of the IT ecosystem, including technology vendors, distributors, solution providers and other IT organizations. Dawn, Samara and Stacy are multi-year recipients of the Women of the Channel honor and report directly to Groupware CEO Mike Thompson.

The CRN® editorial team selects the honorees to celebrate a list of exceptional women acclaimed for their contributions to channel advocacy, growth, thought leadership and dedication to the IT channel.

As VP of Sales for Named Accounts, Dawn McCale leads a sales team responsible for some of Groupware's biggest strategic customers. In 2019, Dawn's team closed the largest single deal in the company's history. With a proven track record of sales success, Dawn has continuously exceeded sales targets throughout her 20-year career.

Additionally, Dawn has been recognized on this year's CRN Power 40 Solution Providers list, an elite subgroup of the 2020 Women of the Channel. The annual Women of the Channel Power 40 list highlights extraordinary women who exhibit thought leadership, channel expertise and innovative vision for driving channel growth. This list is the highest honor and an authoritative guide to the most influential women in the channel.

VP of Marketing Samara Halterman has led the way in driving Groupware's brand strategy initiatives that have elevated the company's position in the marketplace. In the past year, the expansion of strategic marketing initiatives to increase sales, partner engagements and thought leadership resulted in a net new logo increase of new customers by 20% over the previous year, a close of business rate of 75% and a pipeline increase of 30%.

Senior Director of Finance Stacy Thompson's financial leadership has played a vital role in supporting Groupware's tremendous growth from $2 million of sales in IT solutions and services the year before she joined the company in 2005, to $310 million in its most recent fiscal year in 2019. Stacy is also a member of the Women of the Channel Board of Directors.

"CRN's 2020 Women of the Channel list recognizes an accomplished group of influential women leaders whose strategic vision and unique achievements accelerate channel growth through cultivated partnerships, innovative thought leadership and unwavering dedication to the IT channel," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "We are proud to honor them for their accomplishments and contributions to driving channel success."

"Congratulations to Dawn, Samara and Stacy for this prestigious Women of the Channel honor," noted Mike Thompson. "Their accomplishments in delivering value to our customers and partners, along with their leadership, have been significant factors in Groupware's consistent growth. They are well-deserved recipients of the Women of the Channel recognition."

The 2020 Women of the Channel list will be featured in CRN® Magazine on June 8 and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

