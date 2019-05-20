Dawn McCale, Stacy Thompson and Samara Halterman of Groupware Technology Honored as CRN's 2019 Women of the Channel

CAMPBELL, Calif., May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Groupware Technology, a leading IT solutions provider, announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has named Dawn McCale, Stacy Thompson and Samara Halterman to its prestigious 2019 Women of the Channel list. The leaders on this annual list are from all areas of the IT channel ecosystem; representing technology suppliers, distributors, solution providers and other IT organizations. Each is recognized for her contributions to channel advocacy, channel growth and visionary leadership.

CRN editors choose the list from a multitude of channel leadership applicants and select the final honorees based on their professional accomplishments, demonstrated expertise and ongoing dedication to the IT channel.

Now a three-time honoree, Dawn McCale was also recognized as a Woman of the Channel in 2017 and 2018. As Groupware's VP of Sales for Named Accounts, she leads a sales team responsible for some of Groupware's biggest strategic customers. Under her leadership, Dawn's team has increased the year-over-year sales of Groupware's Rack and Roll practice consistently over the past five years. With a proven track record of sales success, Dawn has continuously exceeded sales targets throughout her 20-year career.

Senior Director of Finance Stacy Thompson's financial leadership has played a relevant role in Groupware's tremendous growth from $2 million of sales in IT solutions and services the year before she joined the company in 2005, to over $285 million in its most recent fiscal year in 2018. She has been critical to Groupware's ability to maintain profitability while also financing strategic investments and established innovative ways to manage cash flow, lines of credit and control costs while establishing metrics for better managing the company's fast growth. Stacy is also a member of the Women of the Channel Board of Directors.

Director of Marketing Samara Halterman has led the charge to establish Groupware's distinct brand and driven brand strategy initiatives that have elevated the company's presence and increased mindshare in its space. She has leveraged multi-channel segments, digital marketing and account-based marketing programs to position Groupware as a leader and innovator in the IT solutions category, as well as fostered key strategic relationships that have helped raise Groupware's profile in the channel.

"CRN's 2019 Women of the Channel list honors influential leaders who are accelerating channel growth through mutually beneficial partnerships, incredible leadership, strategic vision and unique contributions in their field," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "This accomplished group of leaders is driving channel success and we are proud to honor their achievements."

"I am very proud that Dawn, Stacy and Samara have been honored as Women of the Channel," noted Mike Thompson, CEO of Groupware Technology. "Their contributions in delivering value to our customers and partners have been significant factors in Groupware's continued growth and success. Additionally, their advocacy and commitment to the channel make them well-deserved recipients of the Women of the Channel recognition."

The 2019 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About Groupware Technology

Groupware Technology, Inc. is a leading IT solutions provider specializing in infrastructure, cloud, data and AI, security, applications, rack integration services and first call support. We deliver these innovative technology services to world-class companies to help them achieve mission-critical objectives, lower costs, improve agility and increase competitive advantages. We are committed to help our customers optimize, integrate and automate their IT assets, as well as evaluate and implement robust new technologies and cloud-centric infrastructure models. For more information, contact (408) 540-0090 or visit www.groupwaretech.com

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

