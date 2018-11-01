Dawn Tartaglione is recognized by Continental Who's Who

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla., Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dawn Tartaglione, D.O., FACOS is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Neurosurgery in recognition of her role as Neurological Surgery Physician at Alliance Health Midwest.

A globally entity, Alliance Health Midwest is known for their exceptional healthcare in the Oklahoma arena. Devoted to offering their clients quality medical services at the fraction of the cost, the group is comprised of over seventy office locations nationwide. Encompassed by a "large network of primary and specialty physician practices," the group is dedicated to the health and wellness of their patients. Utilizing state of the art equipment and the latest advancements in medical technology, Alliance Health Midwest is committed to providing their patients with "individualized, personal care." Offering a wide array of services to their clients, the medical practice specializes in cardiovascular care, endocrinology, gastroenterology, general surgery, neurology, orthopedics, pediatrics, primary care, family medicine, internal medicine, pulmonology, urgent care and more.

Gathering over seventeen illustrious years of experience in the field of neurosurgery, Dawn Tartaglione, D.O., has established herself as a trusted name in the medical profession. Throughout her career, Dr. Tartaglione has attained extensive expertise in the areas of general neurosurgery and deep brain stimulation, surgical treatment of degenerative and traumatic spine disease, herniated disc surgery, brain and spine tumor surgery, treatment of acute brain injury, stereotactic radio surgery and peripheral nerve surgery.

Certified by the American Osteopathic Board of Surgery, while pursuing her educational endeavors, Dr. Tartaglione attended Michigan State University where she completed her neurosurgery residency. In her previous years, Dr. Tartaglione attended Midwestern University where she received her DO. Prior to attending Midwestern, Dr. Tartaglione obtained her Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from Truman State University.

To further enhance her professional career, Dr. Tartaglione is an esteemed fellow of several prominent organizations including the American College of Osteopathic Surgeons, Congress of Neurological Surgeons, North American Spine Society, Oklahoma Osteopathic Association, American Osteopathic Association, American Medical Association, and Truman State University Foundation. In her current capacity, Dr. Tartaglione is the Chief Operating Financial Officer of the Wellness on the Move mobile fitness assessments and wellness programs for companies brought directly to customers. Dr. Tartaglione is also Chief Operating Officer & Talent Coordinator of Kiki Kortex LLC.

When she is not working, Dr. Tartaglione enjoys watching baseball, swimming, and spending quality time with her family.

Dr. Tartaglione dedicates this recognition to her mentor, Murali Guthikanda, MD.

