Dawn Yearn Cosmetics Packaging, specialising in foundation glass bottles for 15 years, launches their newly patented designs at Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week

Constant innovation

With an expert team that is always looking for the next technology, creative idea and eye-catching finish, Dawn Yearn Cosmetic Packaging proudly presents their extensive newly patented collection of foundation glass bottles.

The company specialises in the smaller sizes, mostly 10ml to 50ml, and have found great success in the cosmetics and beauty market as a result.

Currently, their new offerings include a bottle with a new twist -- literally. Customers must twist the top platform to access the liquid inside rather than pump as per the usual traditional manner.

In addition, Dawn Yearn's team have created a new locking structure, rather than the typical cap, with integrated materials such as mirrors to increase the functionality and attractive appearance of each product.

About Dawn Yearn Cosmetic Packaging

Established in 2005 and headquartered in Guangzhou where they have over 15,000 square metres of factory floor, Dawn Yearn Cosmetic Packaging offers 15 years' experience in creating foundation glass bottles. With most products ranging from 10ml to 5ml, their high-end bottles integrate expertise in R&D, manufacturing and sales.

Bottles of various shapes and sizes include pressure pump glass bottles, dropper glass bottles and more, with services such as printing, gilding and spraying available. Ideal products for these bottles could be liquid foundation, brightening liquid, bb and cc creams, sun screen, essential oils and more.

The company put out over 3 million pieces in 2017 and has seen a growth rate of over 30% in recent years with annual turnover and export volumes hitting US$1.5 million. They export to Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan as well as the Middle East, North America, Africa, Eastern Europe and other markets.

Their one-stop service, from designing all the way through to packaging, is certified in compliance with international quality systems: ISO 9001 and ISO 14001. They also incorporate strict quality inspections based on the international standard AQL.

How to connect with Dawn Yearn Cosmetics Packaging

Register and visit Dawn Yearn's digital showroom at Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week -- https://digital-week.cosmoprof-asia.com/en-us/Visit/Exhibitor-List-2020

For more information visit Dawn Yearn's website at en.gzdongyan.com

Or alternatively contact:

Muyu Yan, Marketing Director

Phone: +86 13802524567

Email: [email protected]

About Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week

Cosmoprof Asia, the leading B2B international beauty trade show in the region, has just launched the 1st ever digital week, hosting 640 international exhibitors in 5 days, showcasing new products and trends, innovative packaging and ingredients. Join us for 5 days of connectivity and content at Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week where we will offer you the tools needed to stay ahead of the curve and succeed in the beauty industry.

To offer better experience to all participants, Cosmoprof Asia is extending the 1st digital week until 6pm (UTC+8), November 17th so that all participants can enjoy 4 more days of connections. If you haven't experienced it yet, act now to register. Don't miss the last chance to join the largest beauty virtual event in Asia.

SOURCE Cosmoprof Asia