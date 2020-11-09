Dawna Campbell, Mind Whisperer: 3 Tips for Staying Calm During Uncalm Times

BIGFORK, Mont., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Unlimited attention is the most precious commodity everybody competes for," said Dawna Campbell, Mind Whisperer. "Where the attention is focused is what creates experience for each person."

Consciously, most people are aware of environmental surroundings 10% of the time. The remaining 90% is the subconscious, records stimulus through the senses to create life experiences. Stressful environments produce a stressful state in the body. Here are three tips to help stay calm utilizing the senses without competing for conscious attention.



Sense of Smell: Every environment has a scent. The natural scent of the New York City Subway is vastly different than in the mountains of Montana. One way to invoke a state of relaxation regardless of the environment is by using essential oils. Essential oils are concentrated plant extras that are medicinal and beneficial for promoting elevated mood and relieving tension. Apply the oils on the body or smell directly from the bottle. Using a diffuser in an open area will also change the scent. Additional benefits include increased productivity, memory recall, while keeping the mind sharp and focused.

Sense of Hearing: When there is an over stimulation, feelings of anxiety, anger, fear, and stress are awakened. The body then becomes addicted to these stress responses. To change this automated response, change the sound channel. Soft music or nature sounds will provoke a state of relaxing surroundings to complete work or a creative time to explore new projects. The result is improved mental focus and clarity.

Being plugged into the media all day, many people are conditioned to have continuous stimulation. To combat loneliness, the television may be on without watching or social media is engaged for contact with others. The extra stimulus enters the subconscious through vibrations and alters the brain waves inducing a state of being-ness. Listening to a rock concert is different than the sound of a waterfall.

Sense of Vision: Many people leave the city and go "out in nature" for peace and serenity. In nature, a visual sense of natural beauty allows you to unwind and relax. Nature provides grounding and returns the body back to a state of balance. Sometimes escaping from everyday life out into nature is not an available option. Instead, bring nature inside. Add some touches of nature into the current living environments. Place a few things that can be in the direct line of vision, such as flowers, plants, seashells, or a favorite nature photo. Nature provides natural healing colors of blues and greens providing calmness for the mind, body, and soul.

