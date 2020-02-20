Dawson Geophysical to Issue Fourth Quarter 2019 Results and Hold Investor Conference Call

MIDLAND, Texas, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ: DWSN) announced today that it plans to publicly release preliminary and unaudited financial results for its year-end 2019 and the quarter ended December 31, 2019, the Company's fourth quarter of 2019, before the market opens on Thursday, February 27, 2020. An investor conference call to review the fourth quarter results will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time.

Date: Thursday, February 27, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM ET 9:00 AM CT 8:00 AM MT 7:00 AM PT

Call: 1-800-289-0438 (US) and 1-323-794-2424 (Toll/International)

Internet: Live and rebroadcast over the internet, log onto http://www.dawson3d.com

Replay: Available until Friday, March 27, 2020, at 1-844-512-2921 (Toll-Free) and 1-412-317-6671 (Toll/International), Passcode 4495508, and available until March 27, 2020 on the Company's web site at http://www.dawson3d.com

About Dawson Geophysical Company

Dawson Geophysical Company is a leading provider of U.S. onshore seismic data acquisition services with operations throughout the continental United States and Canada. Dawson acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D and multi-component seismic data solely for its clients, ranging from major oil and gas companies to independent oil and gas operators as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

Forward-Looking Statements

In accordance with the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Company cautions that statements in this press release which are forward-looking and which provide other than historical information involve risks and uncertainties that may materially affect the Company's actual results of operations. Such forward looking statements are based on the beliefs of management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward looking statements as a result of certain factors. These risks include, but are not limited to, dependence upon energy industry spending; the volatility of oil and natural gas prices; changes in economic conditions; the potential for contract delays; reductions or cancellations of service contracts; limited number of customers; credit risk related to our customers; reduced utilization; high fixed costs of operations and high capital requirements; operational disruptions; industry competition; external factors affecting the Company's crews such as weather interruptions and inability to obtain land access rights of way; whether the Company enters into turnkey or day rate contracts; crew productivity; the availability of capital resources; and disruptions in the global economy. A discussion of these and other factors, including risks and uncertainties, is set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 6, 2019. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Dawson Geophysical Company

