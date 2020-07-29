Dawson Racing Announces Association with Square 1 Flex for Professional Racing and Esports Teams Contactless Engagement

HOUSTON, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dawson Racing announced today its association with Atlanta, Georgia-based Square 1 Flex (SQ1 Flex) for its new custom Visa payment-enabled e-wallet and Dawson Racing themed wearable device. As consumers increasingly look for touchless payment opportunities, the new offerings will allow fans to complete transactions more safely on or off the track, while earning points through the new loyalty rewards program.

The Dawson Racing D3+Transformers custom wearable band from SQ1 Flex allows contactless payment quickly, safely and securely with many value added benefits. The SQ1 Mobile Companion Application is a true all-in-one (AIO) eWallet and companion card which can be securely loaded and managed via next generation encryption, including biometric security features and ID validation

The Dawson Racing custom wearable device from SQ1 Flex allows fans to quickly, safely and securely tap to pay. To use the wearable, fans simply load the Visa prepaid account embedded on the Dawson Racing companion app and hold the device near an NFC-enabled terminal to make purchases on-the-go. The wearable adds a layer of security by leveraging tokenization technology.

The SQ1 Mobile Companion Application is a true all-in-one (AIO) eWallet. It introduces a solution that encompasses the latest in contactless payment capabilities on wearables devices, physical companion cards, and mobile phone payments with a complete management eWallet for the user. SQ1 Flex enables members via ACH, debit and credit card, or direct deposit to securely load and manage their account, make purchases, gain rewards, and redeem points globally all from their Dawson Racing app.

SQ1 Flex is an industry disruptor in payments, security, and user applications, providing a comprehensive experience and powerful hosted analytics platform. The SQ1 Flex solution connects Dawson Racing directly to its fans and members like never before -- 24-hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year anywhere in the world. SQ1 Flex leverages next generation encryption that includes biometric security features, ID validation, and geolocation with a curated customer marketplace and loyalty rewards program. Square 1 Flex enables Dawson Racing to engage with its fans and members like never before.

The alliance with SQ1 Flex will provide custom insights and value-added benefits for Dawson Racing's professional racing and esports teams and athletes, particularly in motorsports, and other businesses, as it advances the platforms available to fans and members.

Through Dawson Racing's loyalty and rewards programs, fans and members can accrue points for purchases by using the wearable band, the mobile app or accompanying physical companion card anywhere Visa contactless payments are accepted. The Dawson Racing Mobile app is available now for download from Google Play and iOS App Stores. To activate and become part of the Dawson Racing team, pre-order your Dawson Racing custom wearable available on the Store at www.DawsonRacing.com.

"We are truly excited about our association with Square 1 Flex as our wearable technology partners," said Simon Dawson, VP Marketing, Dawson Racing. "Square 1 Flex's secure payment technology is the best and most innovative on the planet. The combined solution of the branded secure wearable wristband, SQ1 Flex mobile app, ID validation, loyalty rewards program capabilities and more are what make SQ1 the perfect partner as we expand our team and offerings. We couldn't be prouder to have them as part of our team."

"We are all fans at heart and want to belong. These are the core principals our offering is built on; Breaking down barriers to provide true value to fans and members globally with a revolutionary and socially responsible financial solution to bring people together as a community. We are the new norm and disruptive in nature," said Kenneth Boyle, Principal Partner at Square 1 Flex. "We see the value of Dawson Racing and the motorsports community and immediately saw that this was a company we wanted to be aligned with and help grow. With Simon and his team's vision, the value-added possibilities of this technology are limitless and we're very excited to be involved in providing state-of-the-art payment technology to their programs."

ABOUT DAWSON RACING

Dawson Racing, founded by Ian and Simon Dawson, showcases a deep history with extensive experience in real motorsports for over 60 years. With decades of competition in everything from Formula One to sports car racing, the father-son duo have been innovators and disruptors in the sport and across the globe and list a who's who of history makers as their teams, drivers and clients.

