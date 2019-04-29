Dax Dasilva Debuts Book, Age of Union: Igniting the Changemaker

Drawing on his incredible personal journey, Dasilva provides a motivational framework to awaken the leader in all of us

MONTREAL, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Dax Dasilva, tech CEO and arts entrepreneur, shares a compelling guide for igniting the changemaker in his debut book, Age of Union, available in paperback today. Penning his journey of individual realization, Dasilva challenges others to look both inward and outward to find purpose in collectively contributing to a better tomorrow. Grounded in four pillars—leadership, culture, spirituality, and nature—Age of Union advocates that the time for change is now and that our choices are the catalyst.

Age of Union: Igniting the Changemaker by Dax Dasilva available now, visit ageofunion.com (CNW Group/NeverApart)

We have seen growing divisions between people on either side of gender, religious, political, and cultural borders. Meanwhile, human-accelerated climate change and environmental degradation pose challenges to our future. Dasilva highlights the importance of facing these challenges quickly and cooperatively. By confronting separation head on through meaningful individual acts, we will be able to achieve what Dasilva calls unseparation, a united front across all people, cultures, and living things.

"Age of Union began with my plans to open Never Apart where I could use my experience to inspire others and fuel unity across humanity, society, and nature," says Dasilva. "With the words of this book, I hope to provide today's changemakers with the tools they need to pave the path to a new age of connectedness that safeguards our world and all living things within it."

Dasilva calls on his experience from developing two significant organizations. First, as the Founder and CEO of Lightspeed, a leading technology company built on the premise of inclusivity and diversity, which offers one of the most powerful cloud-based commerce platforms in the world, and was recognized as one of Canada's top 10 technology IPOs on the Toronto Stock Exchange with its public offering in March 2019. Second, he also founded Never Apart in 2015, a not-for-profit centre that is determined to bring about social change and unity through cultural programming with global reach and impact.

Where to Buy: The book is available on Amazon and AgeofUnion.com.

