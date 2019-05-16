Daxko Acquires SugarWOD to Become the Unrivaled Software Provider for Affiliate Gyms

"We are incredibly excited to welcome SugarWOD and their community to the Daxko family," says Ron Lamb, Daxko's CEO. "After talking to Drew and Shayna, it was obvious that their mission closely aligns with ours. The entire SugarWOD team, like Daxko, is striving to make the world a happier and healthier place. The CrossFit® community has truly embraced SugarWOD, and this acquisition is going to exponentially increase our impact in the industry. This aligns with our acquisition strategy, as it is centered around expanding our offerings to better serve our customers and provide the best possible experience."

"I'm thrilled for the SugarWOD community to join the Daxko family," says Drew Larsen, SugarWOD's Founder. "Among our customers, Zen Planner is the most widely used gym management system, so they have been on our radar for a while. After talking to the Daxko leadership team, I was impressed by their mission and vision for our industry. This acquisition is going to better serve our community and help millions of people as we continue to grow with Zen Planner and Daxko."

SugarWOD will join the Daxko team and will continue to be led by Drew Larsen from their Boulder, Colorado office.

About Daxko

Daxko delivers comprehensive technology solutions, payment processing, experienced services and deep insights to all kinds of member-based health and wellness centers—enterprise health clubs, boutique fitness studios, affiliate gyms, campus recreation facilities, integrated wellness centers, YMCAs and JCCs. Since 1998, the company has grown to serve customers spanning 68 countries, 10,000 facilities and over 20 million members. To learn more, visit daxko.com.

About Zen Planner

Zen Planner makes fitness businesses wildly successful with member management software, digital marketing and websites, payment processing, full service billing and member self-service capabilities. Zen Planner currently serves over 7,000 fitness businesses and over 900,000 members. To learn more, visit zenplanner.com.

About SugarWOD

SugarWOD connects affiliate gym and boutique fitness communities with a workout solution that is fun, social and addictive. The solution includes everything an affiliate needs to deliver a world-class workout experience, including web-based software, 5-star mobile apps and BoxTV. Launched in 2013, SugarWOD now serves over 2,200 affiliates and more than 600,000 athletes. To learn more, visit sugarwod.com.

SOURCE Daxko

Related Links

http://www.daxko.com

