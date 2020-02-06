Daxko Acquires UpLaunch to Become the Unmatched Software Provider for Boutique Gyms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Daxko announced today that it acquired UpLaunch, an unparalleled CRM and marketing automation software, designed for the unique needs of affiliate and boutique gyms. Paired with Daxko's existing brands, Zen Planner and SugarWOD, which serve over 5,000 boutique and affiliate gyms, the company now becomes the industry's leading best-of-breed member experience solution available.

"We are thrilled to welcome UpLaunch to the Daxko family," says Ron Lamb, Daxko's CEO. "UpLaunch's easy-to-use, yet highly-effective CRM and marketing automation toolset is exactly what our customers need to grow in today's hyper competitive boutique fitness market."

This acquisition continues to drive a strategy that is centered around expanding Daxko's solutions to power the health and wellness member experience. Daxko now offers member-based business software, digital marketing, websites, payment processing, full service billing, a trusted integration platform, community engagement, workout tracking, and CRM and marketing automation tools to the entire boutique fitness market.

"The UpLaunch team is one of the most impressive group of operators I have had the pleasure to work with," says Nathan Bobbin, Daxko's SVP of Product. "This news is going to be absolute gold for our combined group of customers who will soon see our products integrated – creating the industry's only best-of-breed full member lifecycle solution available from a single technology partner."

"We experienced a wild amount of growth in 2019. With that growth came a desire to do more for our customers and community," says Matt Verlaque, UpLaunch Co-Founder. "By joining Daxko's team we can continue to innovate in the CRM and marketing automation space while simultaneously increasing the speed at which we can move."

"UpLaunch merging with Daxko is a fantastic opportunity to bring together passionate people," says Jake Johnson, UpLaunch Co-Founder. "The result will be end-to-end solutions that greatly enhance the ability for gym owners to be successful, increasing their influence on communities and helping the world become happier, healthier, and strong!"

The entire UpLaunch team will join the Daxko team and continue to serve and support the UpLaunch platform and customers.

About Daxko

Daxko delivers comprehensive technology and payment solutions and experienced services to the member-based health and wellness market. Most recently, the company expanded its portfolio to offer digital marketing services and full service billing to health clubs, boutique fitness studios, campus recreation facilities, integrated wellness centers, YMCAs, and JCCs. Since 1998, Daxko has grown to serve customers spanning 58 countries, 10,000 facilities, and over 20 million members. To learn more, visit daxko.com.

About Zen Planner

Zen Planner makes fitness businesses wildly successful with member management software, digital marketing and websites, payment processing, full service billing, and member self-service capabilities. Zen Planner currently serves over 7,000 fitness businesses and over 900,000 members. To learn more, visit zenplanner.com.

About SugarWOD

SugarWOD connects affiliate gym and boutique fitness communities with a workout solution that is fun, social, and addictive. The solution includes everything an affiliate needs to deliver a world-class workout experience, including web-based software, 5-star mobile apps and BoxTV. Launched in 2013, SugarWOD now serves over 2,200 affiliates and more than 600,000 athletes. To learn more, visit sugarwod.com.

About UpLaunch

Founded in Gettysburg Pennsylvania, in 2017 by two former firefighters, Matt Verlaque and Jake Johnson, UpLaunch was born from the real-life struggles of owning and operating a gym while juggling full-time jobs and growing families. Verlaque and Johnson realized the need for a single platform solution to help gym owners manage their leads and clients more effectively by leveraging technology. UpLaunch now serves over 400 gyms with a powerful CRM and marketing automation tools. Gym owners are building amazing relationships with their leads and clients through a single piece of software - email, text, staff management, and proven follow-up strategies. To learn more, visit uplaunch.com.

