Daxko Announces Saranda West as Vice President of Product Management

"My excitement for how Daxko serves the industry and our shared future grows stronger each day," shares West. "I'm ecstatic to be leading a team of market experts to deliver mind-blowing solutions to our customers in a time where they so desperately need them."

"I am thrilled to recognize Saranda's contributions to Daxko's success and to have her as part of our executive team to guide our future evolution," says Ron Lamb, Daxko's CEO. "The industry is at a pivotal time to capitalize on consumers' desires for improving health and building community. Saranda will lead our efforts in continuing to develop solutions to help them thrive."

West is an alumna of the University of Alabama at Birmingham where she received both her undergraduate degree and her MBA. Her 15-year company tenure began as a member of the Customer Success team, which ignited her passion for building products that help fitness businesses excel in daily operations and deliver top-notch experiences to members.

As VP of Product Management, West will continue to shape Daxko's solutions to serve the evolving needs of the health, fitness, and wellness industry.

Daxko delivers comprehensive technology solutions, integrated payment processing, experienced services and deep insights to all kinds of health and fitness centers—enterprise health clubs, boutique fitness studios, affiliate gyms, campus recreation facilities, integrated wellness centers, YMCAs, and JCCs. Since 1998, the company has grown to serve customers spanning 140+ countries, nearly 17,000 facilities, and over 25 million+ members. For more information, please visit www.daxko.com.

