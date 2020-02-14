Daxko Announces Steve Ayers as Vice President of Mid Market Sales for the Club Market

Ayers, a fitness, software, and payments veteran, brings an impressive track record to Daxko with previous roles as Chief Revenue Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and franchise gym owner.

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with the leading software company within the health and fitness space," says Steve Ayers. "I have quickly realized we both have the same goals in mind; cutting-edge technology and the industry's best customer service."

"We are excited to have Steve join Daxko's Club Market Sales Team. His experience and and insights are invaluable as a welcome addition to the Daxko family," states Ron Lamb, CEO. "We are looking to continue our trajectory of rapid growth in the Club Market and Steve, leading our Mid Market Sales Team, will be a great addition to our already strong Enterprise Sales Team, lead by Nick Thornton."

"I could not be more happy about Steve Ayers joining Daxko's Club Market Sales Team and Club Automation brand. Steve not only has extensive experience in the club software industry but also has roots in club management," says Jeff VanDixhorn, CRO. "His deep understanding of the needs of club operators and members, as well as his passion for serving this industry, aligns with my personal motivation for founding Club Automation and continuing to lead Daxko's Club Market portfolio of technology offerings including Club Automation, CSI Spectrum, TennisSource and GroupEx Pro."

About Daxko

Daxko delivers comprehensive technology and payment solutions and experienced services to the member-based health and wellness market. Most recently, the company expanded its portfolio to offer digital marketing services and full service billing to health clubs, boutique fitness studios, campus recreation facilities, integrated wellness centers, YMCAs, and JCCs. Since 1998, Daxko has grown to serve customers spanning 58 countries, 10,000 facilities, and over 20 million members. To learn more, visit daxko.com.

About Club Automation

Founded in 2007, Club Automation is a leading health club management software for consumer-based businesses, including health & athletic clubs, tennis centers, and medically integrated wellness centers. Club Automation's complete web-based solution currently serves over 400 enterprise-grade facilities nationwide. For more information and product detail, visit clubautomation.com.

SOURCE Daxko

Related Links

http://www.daxko.com

