Day & Ross Doubles Down on Growth Strategy with New Brand & Website

The services provided by the division previously called Sameday Worldwide are now known as Commerce Solutions. Customers with existing online accounts with Sameday can easily access their account on the new site at dayross.com. All of the existing sites direct to the new website, and the company's social media pages have been rebranded to reflect their new identity.

This new website is just one of the initiatives that support the company's overall strategic growth plan. Day & Ross is continuing to invest in technology that will improve the customer experience and bolster their competitiveness. "We've come this far because of great people in our organization, so we've made sure that some of our teams feature prominently in the photography on our website," said Doherty.

The company got its start by hauling potatoes out of New Brunswick in 1950 and became a wholly-owned subsidiary of McCain Foods in 1966. Today, Day & Ross has more than 8,000 employees, drivers, and owner operators offering transport and logistics services for top brands across North America.

Day & Ross has made some significant acquisitions in recent years to support their growth, including REI in Michigan, and Stonehammer Transport in Alberta. In 2019, they acquired A&S Kinard and Buckler Transport, dedicated truckload and specialized services providers based in York and Roulette, Pennsylvania. That acquisition created synergies and strengthened Day & Ross' North American network to support growth in their Dedicated business. The new website includes a section on the company's Dedicated services in the US as well as a direct link to the A&S Kinard website to raise awareness of their offerings on both sides of the border. Day & Ross continues to maintain its exclusive LTL transborder partnership with R&L Carriers in the US and in Canada.

The services offered by Day & Ross include:

LTL/Truckload: Over-the-Road Services covering US & Canada

Commerce Solutions (formerly Sameday Worldwide): E-Commerce, Home Delivery, Last Mile, B2B & B2C

Logistics: Road, Rail, Ocean, Air, Warehousing & More

Dedicated: Private Fleet, Customized & Contract Services

