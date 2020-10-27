Day & Zimmermann Acquires EMC Power to Serve Canadian Power Generation Market

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Day & Zimmermann (D&Z), the century-old, family-owned provider of construction, engineering, maintenance, staffing, and defense solutions for leading corporations and governments around the world, has announced the acquisition of EMC Power Canada Ltd. (EMC), an Ontario-based specialized trade services and construction company. The acquisition expands D&Z's overall union staffing and project management capabilities as well as its geographic reach.

Founded in 2005, EMC provides a wide range of expertise and services, including manufacturing, installation, modification, and maintenance for power generation and distribution.

"EMC has been providing cost-effective solutions to their Canadian customers for more than 15 years, delivering safe, exceptional, and reliable construction services and project management—the same results that Day & Zimmermann delivers for its U.S. customers," said Michael McMahon, President of Day & Zimmermann's Maintenance and Construction group. "This is a well-suited match that strengthens our commitment to the power industry on both sides of the border."

"Day & Zimmermann's reputation for labor excellence in the industry is bar none. Their commitment to the U.S. Building Trades and the trust and respect they have established with both the craft workforce and plant owners will translate well here in Canada," said EMC Owner Lou Camara. "We look forward to contributing to Day & Zimmermann's continued success."

"This acquisition is a natural extension of our business in North America," McMahon said. "EMC's safety culture, values, and commitment to customers make them a perfect fit for Day & Zimmermann."

ABOUT DAY & ZIMMERMANN Founded in 1901, Day & Zimmermann is a family-owned company with a workforce of 41,000 specializing in construction & engineering, operations & maintenance, staffing, security and defense solutions for leading corporations and governments around the world. Operating from more than 150 worldwide locations with 2.4 Billion USD in revenue, Day & Zimmermann is currently ranked as one of the largest private companies in the U.S. by Forbes. Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, our first work was to develop "Betterment Reports" that helped modernize American factories. Today, we are still in the business of betterment—maintaining the nation's power infrastructure, protecting American freedoms and accelerating innovation around the world. We do what we say® http://www.dayzim.com

ABOUT EMC POWER CANADA Operating since 2005, EMC Power Canada Ltd. (EMC) provides specialized construction management and multi-discipline trade services for transmission and generation power sector clients. We offer a wide range of expertise and are fully equipped to provide clients with services including manufacturing, installation, modification, and maintenance for power generation and distribution in nuclear and non-nuclear applications. EMC employs over one hundred personnel from the Tri-County Area (Bruce, Grey and Huron County) and is committed to supporting local businesses and its community, utilizing a 'local vendors first' approach in support of all projects.

SOURCE Day & Zimmermann