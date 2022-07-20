Day & Zimmermann Maintenance and Construction Recognized as a Premier Vendor by Entergy

PHILADELPHIA, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Day & Zimmermann (D&Z), the 120-year-old, family-owned provider of construction & engineering, staffing, and defense solutions for leading corporations and governments around the world, announced today that its Maintenance and Construction business unit has been named a Premier Vendor by Entergy, an energy provider to over 3 million customers across Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. At a premier vendor awards event that honored the performance of outstanding vendors in six categories, including safety, Entergy recognized the D&Z team's safety performance across Entergy's nuclear fleet, as well as its continuous improvement efforts and local community initiatives aimed at engaging and growing the company's local workforce. The Entergy event was hosted by the company's supply chain organization.

"It's an honor to be one of the first vendors to receive such an important award from Entergy," said Alan Bassham, D&Z Maintenance and Construction Vice President of Nuclear Operations. "I know our sites have introduced and continue to drive innovative programs that bring value to Entergy. We're extremely proud of all the hard work our site leadership and craft teams have put in to deliver on not only D&Z's core value of safety, but also our commitment to continuous improvement and enriching the communities we serve."

Day & Zimmermann Maintenance and Construction helps plant owners in the nuclear, fossil, chemical, and other industrial markets lower their total cost of ownership by delivering innovative maintenance and construction services and solutions. The team at Entergy has completed more than 1.2 million hours of work across the fleet with zero recordable injuries and has maintained a zero total recordable injury rate since 2020. Site team members recorded more than 200 employee recognitions for positive safety behaviors and logged more than 12,000 behavioral observation interactions in 2021.

The Day & Zimmermann Maintenance and Construction safety professionals working with Entergy are aligned and truly partnered with Entergy site safety and human performance improvement managers across the fleet – a partnership that has directly contributed to the team's success.

