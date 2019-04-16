Day Care Council of New York Celebrates Its 70th Anniversary with the Launch of its "Early Education, Better Care" Campaign

NEW YORK, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Now in its 70th year, the Day Care Council of New York (DCCNY) launched its "Early Education, Better Care" campaign to promote awareness about community-based early childhood centers for parents with children ages birth–5 years old. The campaign celebrates the DCCNY as a leading authority on resources for parents seeking nurturing educational environments for the youngest members of their families. The campaign highlights a series of public programs throughout the five boroughs in partnership with other community-based organizations. For many women who went into the workforce seven decades ago, the birth of the child care center was a huge boost towards their own financial independence and contributions to their households.

"We're excited to launch an awareness campaign that focuses on the vital work our member child care programs perform every day in our communities. Parents appreciate our work and we are dedicated to nurturing and educating our youngest citizens," stated Andrea Anthony, Executive Director of DCCNY.

"As an early community-based childcare and education provider in the Harlem community for over fifty years, we know the important learning that is happening in community-based centers on a daily basis – from emotional and social development to age-appropriate academics," said Kelly Haley, Executive Director, East Harlem Block Nursey, Inc.

The campaign engages prospective parents with a number of touch points that include "Early Education, Better Care" banners, which are slated for display outside CBOs across the City with the intention of communicating DCCNY's messaging to families throughout a cross-section of neighborhoods the DCCNY serve. DCCNY also invites parents to drop in and tour one or more of its 200 community-based child care facilities or visit their new microsite at family.dccnyinc.org . The site features upcoming events related to the DCCNY 70th Anniversary celebration, as well as a searchable database of its community-based child care programs across the city.

Scheduled Community Events

The Day Care Council of New York, in partnership with its community-based child care members, will host monthly events at local child care centers throughout New York City.

The first event kicks off with a dance workshop at Rena Day Care Center, 639 Edgecombe Avenue in Manhattan on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 1 pm – 3 pm.

About DCCNY

The Day Care Council of New York, Inc., is the federation of 91 non-profit sponsoring boards that operate more than 200 publicly-funded child care centers and family child care programs in New York City. It is a diverse membership organization of child care and family service providers, consumers and advocates. The Council's mission is to seek support for and assist in the development of quality child and family care services. The organization works with its members to maintain high standards of child developmental, educational and social services

