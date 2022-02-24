Day of Shecurity Announces May 2022 Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Day of Shecurity (DOS), a leading global conference whose mission is to bring together women working in cybersecurity, has announced it will host its next virtual conference on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. The call for presenters will remain open until Monday, March 7, 2022, and invites speakers to propose sessions focused on making an impact on the lack of gender diversity in cybersecurity.

Day of Shecurity was founded to raise awareness to women of all ages about the cybersecurity careers available to them, and offer training and education for upskilling and reskilling to be successful in these roles. With job titles in more than 45 categories, there are a variety of cybersecurity careers that range from technical to non-technical. The event follows and builds on the highly successful October 2021 virtual conference that featured speakers and attendees from dozens of leading technology organizations across the industry including:

Jameeka Green Aaron , CISO, Auth0

, CISO, Auth0 Anne Hardy , CISO, Talend

, CISO, Talend Nancy Hunter , VP, CISO, Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia

, VP, CISO, Federal Reserve Bank of Swathi Joshi , VP, Cloud Security Engineering at Oracle

, VP, Cloud Security Engineering at Oracle Olivia Rose , CISO, VP of IT & Security, Amplitude

, CISO, VP of IT & Security, Amplitude Lena Smart , CISO, MongoDB

, CISO, MongoDB Jen Stone , Principal Security Analyst at Security Metrics

The May 2022 Virtual Day of Shecurity Conference will offer several tracks for attendees in these categories:

Each track provides an abundance of resources including access to tools, creating connections with peers and industry professionals, guidance on how to bring diversity into an organization and tips on how to create an inclusive workforce.

"We're so proud to see the growth of this conference from our first event in 2017," said Brenley Brotman, Chair of the Lookout Foundation. "Since that inaugural event, Day of Shecurity conferences have drawn hundreds of speakers and thousands of attendees from more than 50 countries. We're excited to continue to expand the series to reach even more participants and contribute to a better environment for women in the industry overall."

Presented by Secure Diversity and The Lookout Foundation, Day of Shecurity is a free-to-attend interactive conference that launched in 2017 at the Lookout headquarters in San Francisco for women in technology interested in cybersecurity. Day of Shecurity expanded to Boston and Toronto in 2019, and has now hosted multiple virtual conferences. The event is an effort by Secure Diversity, Lookout and the Lookout Foundation and various sponsoring organizations that believe diversity and inclusion matter in cybersecurity.

If you are interested in nominating yourself or someone else as a speaker, please complete the application here. For companies interested in sponsoring Day of Shecurity, please submit your interest here: https://www.dayofshecurity.com/sponsorship.

