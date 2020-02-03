Day Two Keynote Speaker, Charlie Riedl with CLNG, Announced for EnerCom Dallas Energy Investment Conference, February 11-12, 2020

DENVER, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Institutional investors, portfolio managers, financial analysts, CIOs and other capital market professionals who invest in the energy space should register now for the EnerCom Dallas energy investment conference, which is coming to The Tower Club February 11-12 in downtown Dallas.

The EnerCom Dallas conference follows EnerCom's familiar 25-minute CEO presentation format, followed by 50-minute Q&A opportunities in separate breakout rooms, one-on-one meeting opportunities for buyside investors and sellside researchers to meet company management teams, networking opportunities and global insight delivered by leading energy economists and strategists. The event also provides energy industry professionals a venue to learn about important energy topics affecting the global oil and gas industry. Key panel discussions include Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), Capital Markets, LNG Landscape and Midstream.

New this year, the EnerCom Dallas conference is offering a unique opportunity for energy related technology, alternative energy and traditional oil and gas start-up ventures to present their business to a captive audience of investors. The Energy Innovation Capital Accelerator Session will provide invited presenters the opportunity to give a fifteen-minute presentation and participate in a Q&A. Investors can also schedule private one-on-one meetings with session participants at the Tower Club, Dallas.

The EnerCom Dallas schedule is now live and will be updated continuously on the conference site.

Charlie Riedl, Vice President, NGSA and Executive Director, Center for LNG Will Present

Charlie Riedl is the Executive Director for the Center for Liquefied Natural Gas (CLNG), focused on effectively advocating on behalf of the LNG industry. As Executive Director, Riedl works with CLNG member companies, regulators, legislators and other key stakeholders to provide credible and educational information about the economic and environmental benefits of LNG. Charlie has testified in both chambers of the United States Congress on the importance and benefits of LNG exports.

Prior to joining CLNG, Charlie worked at America's Natural Gas Alliance (ANGA) and at a major exploration and production company in various roles focused on natural gas market development and government relations. Charlie's experience in the natural gas industry includes regulatory, upstream production, downstream and pipeline development projects, as well as natural gas as a transportation fuel.

Find out more about LNG visit: www.lngfacts.org Cool, Clean Fuel.

One-on-One Meetings Open for 2020 Conference Session:

EnerCom works in advance with presenting company management teams to arrange one-on-one meetings with the attending institutional investors and research analysts at the conference venue. Buy- and sell-side attendees can now request one-on-one meetings via the conference registration portal accessible on the conference site.

EnerCom Dallas Presenting Companies Include:

Ajax Analytics

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY)

CAC Specialty

Carnot Compression

Center for LNG

Comstock Resources

Cureton Midstream

Deep Imaging

East Daley Capital Advisors

Engineered Salinity – ESal

Enverus

Flatirons Field Services

Fortis Energy Services

GeoPark (NYSE: GPRK)

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSE: GDP)

Granite Oil Corp (TSX: GXO)

Hathaway LLC

Haynes & Boone

HighPoint Resources (NYSE: HPR)

Imperial Capital

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE: LBRT)

Locus Bio-Energy Solutions

Lonestar Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: LONE)

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSE: NOG)

NOW Inc (NYSE: DNOW)

Ring Energy (NYSE: REI)

SitePro

Sparq Natural Gas

Sundance Energy (NASDAQ: SNDE)

Tailwater Capital

The Environmental Partnership

Ubiterra

University of Denver

Vaquero Midstream

Vermilion Energy (NYSE: VET)

The EnerCom Dallas Presenting Company Line-Up will be updated continuously on the conference website.

Registration for EnerCom Dallas is now open

Buyside professionals and oil and gas company executives may register for the event through the conference website.

Conference Details: Modeled after EnerCom's The Oil & Gas Conference® in Denver, EnerCom Dallas offers investment professionals a unique opportunity to listen to oil and gas company senior management teams update investors on their operational and financial strategies and learn how the leading energy companies are building value in 2020.

Conference Dates: February 11-12, 2020

Conference Location: Tower Club Dallas, 1601 Elm Street, Thanksgiving Tower, 48th Floor, Dallas, Texas 75201

Public and Private Company Presenters: EnerCom Dallas will feature both public and private companies headquartered in Canada and the U.S. with operations across the most active and prolific oil and gas regions and the globe.

Who Attends the Conference: Institutional and hedge fund investors, private equity investors, energy research analysts, broker/dealers, trust officers, high net worth investors, commercial energy bankers and other energy industry professionals will gather in Dallas for the conference.

One-on-One Meetings: EnerCom works in advance with presenting company management teams to arrange one-on-one meetings with the attending institutional investors and research analysts at the conference venue.

History: EnerCom, Inc. hosted its original energy-focused investment conference, The Oil & Gas Conference®, in 1996 in Denver. 2020 marks EnerCom's 25th annual Denver oil and gas financial conference. Since its founding, EnerCom has hosted more than 50 successful oil and gas investment conferences in Denver, London, Dallas, Boston and San Francisco.

About EnerCom, Inc.

Founded in 1994, EnerCom, Inc. is an internationally recognized management consultancy advising companies on Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG), investor relations, corporate strategy/board advisory, marketing, analysis and valuation, media, branding, and visual communications design. Headquartered in Denver, EnerCom and its team of experts are passionate about the energy industry and our work to provide clients with wide range of services to build brand recognition that drives valuation and returns.

EnerCom's upcoming oil and gas investment conferences include:

For more information about EnerCom and its services, please visit http://www.enercominc.com/ or call +1 303-296-8834 to speak with the management team or one of our consultants.

Event Sponsors Include:

About Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc.

Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. (NSAI) was founded in 1961 to provide the highest quality engineering and geological consulting to the petroleum industry. Today they are recognized as the worldwide leader of petroleum property analysis to industry and financial organizations and government agencies. With offices in Dallas and Houston, NSAI provides a complete range of geological, geophysical, petrophysical, and engineering services and has the technical experience and ability to perform these services in any of the onshore and offshore oil and gas producing areas of the world. They provide reserves reports and audits, acquisition and divestiture evaluations, simulation studies, exploration resources assessments, equity determinations, and management and advisory services.

For a complete list of services or to learn more about Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. please visit https://netherlandsewell.com/.

About Haynes and Boone

Haynes and Boone, LLP is an energy focused corporate law firm, providing a full spectrum of legal services and solutions to clients across the oil and gas industry, including the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors. Lawyers from our Denver office and 15 other offices work as a team to meet the legal needs of our domestic and international clients involved in oil and gas. We represent private and public oil and gas companies, financial institutions, investment funds and other investors. Our team of more than 100 energy lawyers and landmen understands the physical and financial energy markets, and the firm has been helping both operators and lenders complete some of the largest financings and M&A transactions in recent years. The BTI Industry Power Rankings, published by BTI Consulting Group, Inc., named Haynes and Boone a "Leading Recommended" firm for the energy industry in 2017, ranking our firm among the top three percent of all law firms. For more information, please visit www.haynesboone.com/.

About CAC Specialty

CAC Specialty is an employee-owned risk solutions company of seasoned and proactive industry leaders, operating as a nimble and collaborative partner who puts you and your business first. With a knowledge-driven approach informed by data and decades of honed instinct, CAC Specialty brings an innovative vision to insurance broking, private finance and structured solutions to solve your risk challenges – from the simple to the previously unsolvable.

We are an integrated specialty insurance brokerage and structured solutions business focused on providing subject matter expertise and placement capabilities across the spectrum of insurance and alternative capital markets. CAC Specialty designs and delivers bespoke private finance and insurance solutions to public and private companies and private equity sponsors. We deliver unique solutions that help our clients facilitate the execution of strategic priorities, increase capital efficiency and significantly reduce costs. We are not constrained by traditional risk transfer thinking. Backed by a large $40B AUM asset manager, our team can expand the range of risk transfer through access to private debt and alternative pools of risk capital. For information on CAC Specialty, please visit the www.cacspecialty.com/.

About SitePro

At SitePro we discovered the missing link between facilities and human power is digital technology. Developed in 2012 by our team of experts in computer science, oilfield operations and engineering, our real-time cloud-based automation and IoT platform transformed fluid management in the industry. Our technology combines field operations with back-office responsibilities in one platform, allowing our customers to remotely control their sites, digitally manage their tickets and receive real-time data for reporting. To ensure the continued growth of our customers' businesses we knew we had to provide more operational support, in the form of managed services. Today we offer around-the-clock facility management acting as our customer's eyes, protecting their operations and enabling optimal production. The SitePro team continues to work towards our goal by developing solutions that help our customers operate efficiently and safely.

For information on SitePro, please visit the www.sitepro.com/.

SOURCE EnerCom, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.enercominc.com

