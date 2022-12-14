Dayco receives Caterpillar's Supplier Excellence Award 2022

ROSEVILLE, Mich., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dayco, always known for delivering premium quality products and world-class manufacturing processes, is proud and honoured to receive Caterpillar's "Supplier Excellence Award 2022" for exceeding the rigorous quality standards of Caterpillar Inc. Dayco received this honour amongst the 150 top-performing suppliers gathered during a special event in Dallas, Texas.

"We are proud to receive Caterpillar's supplier excellence award in the energy and transportation category. Dayco supplies premium quality FEAD system products to Caterpillar from its global best-in-class facilities in the Americas, Europe, and APAC region supporting them to produce world-class vehicles for a better and sustainable world," stated Michael Weiss, CEO, Hybrid Solutions Segment, Dayco.

"I congratulate the Dayco team on achieving this prestigious accolade, for their extraordinary contribution to delivering high production standards and consistent adherence to Caterpillar process protocols," Michael added.

With rich global production experience and a passion for excellence, Dayco offers robust and high-performing customized solutions with a commitment to meeting its customer's needs, even in the most extreme conditions.

About Dayco

Dayco is a global leader in the research, design, manufacture and distribution of essential engine drive systems and aftermarket services for automotive, truck, construction, agriculture, and industrial applications.

Through our expertise in transferring power quietly and efficiently, Dayco has emerged as the leading global system solutions provider for hybrid electric vehicles. Dayco's 100+ years of experience in drive systems allows us to equip all customer applications around the world with the most effective drive systems to meet customer-specific performance requirements. Dayco's world-class global distribution network services the aftermarket industry with a full offering of kits and products to meet each local market's need. We accomplish this with a dedicated global team that respects one another, shows humility through continuous learning, and acts like owners in everything we do.

Dayco has more than 40 locations in 22 countries and over 3,600 associates. For more information about Dayco, visit the Company's website at www.dayco.com

