Daylight Saving Time: Save Time for Safety During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Furnaces, fireplaces and other fuel-burning appliances will be getting a real workout this fall and winter as people spend more time at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Daylight Saving Time on Sunday, November 1 is the perfect time to install fresh batteries in your home's smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) alarms to protect your family from fire and CO dangers. Remember: Smoke alarms should be placed on every level of the home, inside each bedroom and outside sleeping areas. CO alarms should be placed on every level of the home and outside sleeping areas.

Fire Danger

CPSC estimates there was an annual average of about 361,800 residential fires, resulting in about 2,290 deaths, and 10,410 injuries from 2015 through 2017.

CO Danger

Carbon monoxide is called the invisible killer, because you cannot see or smell it. CO poisoning can come from portable generators, home heating systems and other CO-producing appliances. CPSC estimates there were 179 unintentional, non-fire CO poisoning deaths associated with consumer products under CPSC's jurisdiction in 2016, the most recent year for which there is death data. Portable generators were associated with the most deaths followed by heating systems.

How to protect your family

Check existing alarms monthly and change their batteries yearly, or install alarms with 10-year batteries.

Create a fire escape plan for your family and practice it.

Check your home for other hidden hazards using CPSC's COVID-19 safety checklist.

