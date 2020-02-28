Daymak Announces Its New Electric Vehicles in a Box Line-Up

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Daymak, the leading developer and distributor of personal Light Electric Vehicles, unveiled today its new Electric Vehicles in a Box line-up. Three distinctive products that will appeal to all large distributors and retail chains. Ideal for ages 16 and up, the products are:

Ebikeinabox and Mobilityinabox are the first two light electric vehicles of the the lineup! Daymak's new Electric Vehicle in a Box line makes it easy to join the Go Green movement! All products feature 5 minute assembly, are compact, and can be used as a last mile vehicle making it perfect for both retailers and consumers.

eBike in a Box – A complete ebike that is foldable and can easily be transported. Weighing only 20kg (45lbs), eBike in a Box is compact enough to fit into the trunk of a car or carry onto a crowded rush-hour train. It has a 36V lithium battery pack, built-in turn signals, six gears, disc brakes, top speed of 32km/hr and range of up to 40 km (25 miles) in pedal assist mode. It can also carry up to 275lbs (125kg) and charges within two hours with the included 5A fast charger.

Mobility in a Box - A complete mobility scooter that can be folded and easily be transported thanks to its extendable handle like a regular suitcase. Features a removable lithium battery that can be charged in less than two hours with the included fast charger. It can carry up to 275lbs (125 kg) and has a range of 30 km (18 miles). It is ideal for everyday use or last mile transportation.

eScooter in a Box - A full feature scooter with a 36V lithium battery pack, top speed of 25km/hr and a range of 15km (9.3 miles) per charge. It can carry a load of up to 265lb (120kg) up an incline of 15 degrees. Easy to fold and easy to carry, the eScooter in a Box is an ideal companion for hectic urban life and city traffic.

"These products are superior in quality and marketing appeal. They all feature upgraded components, faster chargers, quality manuals, and a free bonus gift inside for consumers," said Aldo Baiocchi, President of Daymak. "This product line-up will help large chains to easily enter the green e-bike movement, as the attractive packaging can effortlessly be displayed in-store."

Daymak is looking for international distributors and retail chains. All 3 products will be designed to meet all local legislations, and exceed North American and European standards.

"We have designed the products to be localized into the following languages including German, Spanish, Italian, French, Portuguese and Japanese (and other languages upon request) and we know that they will make a great addition to retailers who want to get into the Light Electric Vehicle market," said David Solomon, International Sales Director at Daymak.

For more information please visit https://daymak.com/evinabox.html

www.ebikeinabox.com

www.mobilityinabox.ca

www.escooterinabox.com

For international distribution inquiries please contact David Solomon at 234986@email4pr.com.

Daymak Inc., based in Toronto, Canada is a leading developer and distributor of personal light electric vehicles. Our mission is to give people excitement and freedom while making the world a greener place, one vehicle at a time.

For further information, visit www.daymak.com .

Contact PR: Yoni Erawati | Email: 234986@email4pr.com | Phone: 1-800-649-9320

