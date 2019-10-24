Daymak Introduces the Beast 2.0, the First On-Road and Off-Road Electric Scooter With a 20-Minute Fast-Charging LTO Battery

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Daymak, the leading developer and distributor of personal light electric vehicles, unveiled today its new on-road and off-road electric scooter, the Daymak Beast 2.0. This second generation of the Daymak Beast features fast-charging battery technology, allowing the rider to charge their scooter in just 20 minutes.

DAYMAK BEAST 2.0 IN ACTION | ON-ROAD & OFF-ROAD ELECTRIC BIKE The Beast 2.0 is not only designed for everyday commuting on the streets, but also for rough off-road trails and terrain. The 10" wheels allow riders to handle a variety of surfaces such as dirt, dry sand, and light snow with ease. The riders can also personalize their scooter's performance based on their riding style or situation such as adjusting the torque, range and acceleration through the free Daymak Drive app (available on IOS and Android). The Beast 2.0 comes packed with a host of added features making it even more impressive than its predecessor, and is offered in three well-equipped grade levels: Standard, Deluxe and Ultimate. The most advanced version, the Beast 2.0 Ultimate is equipped with a 60v25ah lithium-titanate oxide (LTO) battery. This unique battery offers 50 km of range after only 20 minutes of rapid-charging and has a life cycle of up to 20,000 charges.

"Go anywhere in the city or on off-road trails. Daymak's Beast is the only electric scooter that really provides this option," said Aldo Baiocchi, president of Daymak Canada. "Five years ago, we introduced the first Daymak Beast with a goal to reduce our carbon footprint and get more people to ride sustainably. The first generation of Daymak Beast has become one of the most beloved products we've ever developed. With the new quick charging feature on the new Beast 2.0, we believe it will deliver a great experience and give riders the ability to do more with less charging times."

"We have redesigned the frame of our new Beast, which will deliver more comfort to the rider and passenger," continues Aldo. The new frame design of the Beast 2.0 offers a spacious flat seat and extra space for the footpegs. It's large enough to hold two people and can carry approximately 150 kgs/330 pounds.

Other standard key features of the Beast 2.0 include: LED front light, digital display, hydraulic disc brakes, rear quick-release carrier case with lock and an alarm system.

The Beast 2.0 Standard ($2,999) is now available for purchase in Canada in and in the US, in red or black. The Deluxe version ($4,999) is a custom-build that may require up to a 30-day installation period and the Ultimate Titanate version delivery is expected to begin in 2020. Daymak is looking for exclusive partners around the world. For distribution enquiries please contact Nick Maalouf at 227886@email4pr.com.

About Daymak

Daymak Inc. based in Toronto, Canada is a leading developer and distributor of personal light electric vehicles. Our mission is to give people excitement and freedom while making the world a greener place one vehicle at a time.

For further information, visit www.daymak.com.

Aldo Baiocchi or Yoni Erawati

1-800-649-9320

227886@email4pr.com

SOURCE Daymak

