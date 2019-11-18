Daymak Introduces the BoomerBeast D AWD Mobility Scooter

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Daymak, the leading developer and distributor of personal light electric vehicles, today unveiled its new on-road and off-road electric scooter, the Daymak BoomerBeast D. The D version features a dual motor. One in the front and one in the rear that can be switched on and off giving the BoomerBeast D all-wheel drive capability.

Boomerbeast D AWD! | Dual Motor On-road/Off-road Mobility Scooter The BoomerBeast D is designed for everyday commuting on the streets as well as for rough off-road trails and terrain. The 10" wheels allow riders to handle a variety of surfaces such as dirt, dry sand, and light snow with ease. The riders can also personalize the scooter's performance based on their riding style or situation by adjusting the torque, range and acceleration through the free Daymak Drive app (available on IOS and Android).

"The Dual motor version adds a more off-road factor. Now you can handle steeper, rougher terrain including snow and sand," said Aldo Baiocchi, President of Daymak Canada. "You can go almost anywhere with your BoomerBeast D mobility scooter, where no other mobility scooters can go," he added. Baiocchi believes it will deliver a great experience and give riders more flexibility to blaze their own trails.

"The BoomerBeast D with its rear rack system and off-road capability can be used for the cottage or farm as a daily use vehicle, plus it comes with a trailer hitch if you want to add a trailer," continues Baiocchi. The new frame design of the Boomer Beast D offers a spacious comfortable seat that can carry approximately 200 kgs/ 440 pounds.

Other standard key features of the BoomerBeast 2.0 include: LED front light, digital display, hydraulic disc brakes, rear rack an alarm system.

The BoomerBeast D starts at ($4,999) is now available for purchase in Canada and in the USA, in red or black. All BoomerBeast D are individually custom-built in Canada and require up to a 45-day delivery lead time.

Daymak is looking for exclusive partners around the world. For distribution enquiries please contact Nick Maalouf at 229307@email4pr.com

About Daymak

Daymak Inc. based in Toronto, Canada is a leading developer and distributor of personal light electric vehicles. Our mission is to give people excitement and freedom while making the world a greener place one vehicle at a time.

For further information, visit www.daymak.com .

Contact: Yoni Erawati | Email: 229301@email4pr.com | Phone: 416-658-3993 ext. 1114

SOURCE Daymak Inc.

