Daymond John Welcomes Master Facebook Marketer Manuel Suarez on His Power Talks Interview Show

LARGO, Fla., July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Manuel Suarez, CEO of the AGM Marketing agency and award-winning Facebook Messenger marketer will join Daymond John, Shark Tank co-host, and founder of the FUBU clothing company, on Daymond's show Power Talks on Tuesday, July 7th at 1:30 pm EST.

Daymond John's Tuesday Power Talks are live-streamed on Daymond's Instagram channel. It can be found by going to @THESHARKDAYMOND. These Power Talks give viewers a glimpse into the real-life effects of world events on CEOs, entertainers, and entrepreneurs like Manuel Suarez.

Manuel and Daymond were recently connected by the software company ManyChat. Daymond was looking for a world-class ManyChat Messenger channel and ManyChat knew the best person to make this happen was Manuel Suarez and his expert team.

Daymond brings on leaders in their respective industries including the likes of Bethenny Frankel, Andrew Yang, Lewis Howes, Mona Kattan, Jasmine Star, and now he's adding Manuel Suarez to that exclusive list of successful influencers.

Manuel Suarez is the winner of the software company ManyChat's "Most Engaging Bot" award in 2019, which resulted in more than $10 million in revenue in a one year period. More information about Manuel and his success can be found at www.ManuelSuarez.com .

Manuel and his AGM Marketing agency also work with social media superstars Dr. Eric Berg, Frank Suárez, and 23-time Grammy winner and keyboard virtuoso Chick Corea.

