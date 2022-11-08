DaySpring and Pray.com Announce 2023 Partnership

Christian Powerhouses Partnering on Three Book Publishing Deal

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DaySpring, the world's largest Christian-message product provider, and Pray.com, the world's number one app for daily prayer and faith-based content, announce a new publishing partnership beginning in 2023 for three book projects.

Based on the most popular downloads within the Pray.com app, these books will feature the "best of" content which has now reached over 12-million users worldwide. Each is a collection of stories, devotions, Bible verses, and practical tools for everyday Christian living.

The first book will be released in May and is called Sleep Psalms: Nightly Moments of Mindfulness and Rest. This partnership will be an opportunity for Pray.com users to experience the content they love in a fresh new way while introducing DaySpring's core audience to the Pray.com brand and message.

"It is my pleasure to announce our partnership with Pray.com," said DaySpring President James Barnett. "We are grateful to be a part of a project that will inspire and cultivate the walk of Christians around the world."

"Pray.com is expanding its original content offering into the written format. With tens of millions of streaming audio consumers, we are going to help even more people make prayer a priority through print," Pray.com founder and CEO Steve Gatena said. "Pray.com appreciates DaySpring's vision for this partnership and their support of our mental health and wellness initiatives, and we look forward to serving people around the world together."

About DaySpring:

DaySpring®, the world's largest Christian-message product provider, was founded in 1971 with a single Christmas card. Today DaySpring offers more than 6,000 products—from greeting cards to home décor, specialty gifts to devotional books. In 1999, DaySpring was acquired by Hallmark Cards, Inc. DaySpring products are sold in Christian retail outlets, mass retail stores, card and gift shops and other outlets in the United States and 60 foreign countries. DaySpring is based in Siloam Springs, Ark., and employs a staff of more than 220 people. Visit www.dayspring.com for more information about the company, to find a local retailer, and to send a free e-card.

About Pray.com:

Pray.com helps people make prayer a priority in their life. Pray.com is the world's #1 app for daily prayer and faith-based media content. The Pray.com app helps people improve their mental & spiritual health with daily prayers, inspirational sermons, and bedtime Bible stories. Launched in 2017 by Steve Gatena, Michael Lynn, Ryan Beck, and Matthew Potter, Pray.com is a social impact company driven by a mission to grow faith, cultivate community and leave a legacy of helping others. See more at www.alarryross.com/pray-com.

