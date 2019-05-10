Daystar School Announces IB Certification, Name Change to Daystar Academy and the Launch of a High School

CHICAGO, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Daystar School today announced its new name, "Daystar Academy: An IB World School," to reflect its expanded ability to offer the highly lauded, world-leading curricular framework of an officially authorized International Baccalaureate (IB) World School. With the new name and the launch of its inaugural 9th grade class, Daystar students now have a stronger presence on the world stage and will benefit from the higher acceptance rates at universities and colleges typical of IB graduates.

Head of School Tami Doig Announces International Baccalaureate Authorization To the Student Body

An IB education prepares students to thrive in the transition from high school to college through an invigorating academic way of learning that requires initiative, organization, and follow-through, and results in students who feel comfortable being the leaders and innovators of tomorrow; the adults the world needs!

"With our commitment to producing engaged global citizens and lifelong learners, we've adopted a learning program that takes a global approach to understanding big ideas across disciplines," explained Tami Doig, Head of School at Daystar Academy. "As an IB World School, Daystar Academy is committed to helping our students understand the philosophical underpinning of knowledge through the guidance of highly skilled educators who engage each student through topics of study that hone their passions and an understanding of the world around them."

This announcement comes as the school continues to grow via the opening of a high school this fall. "Expanding our program to include high school is a logical extension that enables us to continue empowering students to positively impact the world," shared Deena Marie Carr, Chairman of the Board at Daystar Academy. "We believe that education needs to be experienced first-hand, touched with your hands, and felt with emotion. We've built a program that ensures that every student embraces the world around them as their classroom, using local, national and global resources as tools for learning."

Daystar, founded in 1997, is now fully authorized to offer the IB Middle Years Program (MYP) for grades 6-10 and a candidate school for the Pre-K through grade 5 Primary Years Program (PYP). Daystar will offer the IB Diploma Program for high school as the launch class ages up to the Diploma Program grades of 11 and 12.

Daystar Academy is hosting an open house for prospective high school students on Monday, May 13 at 7pm. Daystar Academy is accepting applications for fall 2019 for preschool through grade 9.

About Daystar Academy

Daystar Academy, formerly known as Daystar School, is a faith-based, culturally engaged, globally-minded high school in Chicago's South Loop, preparing students to positively impact the world. Daystar Academy is a deliberately socioeconomically diverse community with a student body made up of African American, Asian, Caucasian, Hispanic, Native American, and multiracial students. For more information, go to www.daystaracademy.org.

