Daytime Closures of Richmond-San Rafael Bridge Path Scheduled for Three Consecutive Weeks

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The new bicycle/pedestrian on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge will be closed for five hours on each weekday for the next three weeks to allow Caltrans to perform structural inspections of the span. The Federal Highway Administration requires highway bridge inspections to be conducted every two years, and Caltrans aims to conduct as much of the inspection work as possible during the winter months to avoid closures of the bicycle/pedestrian path during the spring and summer.

The four-mile-long path will be closed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day beginning Monday, Jan. 27 through Friday, Jan. 31. The pathway also will be closed during the same hours from Monday, Feb. 3 through Friday, Feb. 7 and from Monday, Feb. 10 through Friday, Feb. 14. Inclement weather may prompt Caltrans to cancel inspections for a day, and to reschedule work for a later date.

In addition to the daytime closures needed for structural inspections of the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge, the path will be closed in the overnight hours from Monday, Feb. 3 through Friday, Feb. 7 to accommodate crews performing repairs to the moveable barrier that separates bicyclists and pedestrians from westbound traffic. These closures will begin each night at 8 p.m. and continue until 5 a.m. the next morning. Traffic lanes for westbound motorists will remain open during the path closures. Travel information is available on Caltrans' QuickMap page at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov and at 511.org.

The Richmond-San Rafael bicycle/pedestrian path, which opened to the public in November 2019, was developed through a partnership between the Bay Area Toll Authority, Caltrans, the Contra Costa Transportation Authority and the Transportation Authority of Marin. MTC is the transportation planning, financing and coordinating agency for the nine-county San Francisco Bay Area.

SOURCE Metropolitan Transportation Commission

