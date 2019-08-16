Dayton 2020 Calendar Contest Kicks Off: Proceeds for Families Impacted by Oregon District Shooting

DAYTON, Ohio, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- People in their 60s who are strong in mind, body and spirit have a chance to be "pin ups" in a 2020 Dayton 60 Strong calendar. Proceeds from calendar sales will benefit the The Dayton Foundation's Oregon District Tragedy Fund.

Anyone can nominate a friend or family member between ages 60 and 69 who is living a healthy/fit lifestyle; community-involved; and helping others. The 2020 Dayton 60 Strong calendar highlights area landmarks and activities, and serves as a roadmap to good health.

A panel of celebrity judges will select 12 winners who exemplify how life after sixty can be a memorable time. In addition to appearing in the 2020 calendar, winners receive "celebrity treatment," a professional photo shoot and compensation for their time.

Here's how it works:

Log on to http://www.dayton60strong.com/ to submit an application form, 200-400 word essay, head shot and full-length photo by September 20 .

Candidates must be between ages 60 and 69 on September 1, 2019, and a resident of the greater Dayton area, including the following counties: Butler, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Warren Counties. Contestants are judged on health/fitness/wellness, community involvement, volunteerism and why they are inspirational.

Those who nominate winning candidates receive a $50 gift certificate for area establishments.

Dayton 60 Strong is a public service program sponsored by Greater Dayton Senior Care Advantage. The calendar can be purchased for $15 at Dayton60strong beginning November 2019.

Nominate someone today! Winners will be notified by September 24, and must be available October 3 - 5. For questions, email: Dayton60Strong@GreaterDaytonSCA.com.

Greater Dayton Senior Care Advantage

PriMED Physicians is proud to announce: Greater Dayton Senior Care Advantage, a program based on PriMED's vision to provide seamless coordination of care for senior patients. In honor of helping patients maintain their best level of health and enjoyment of life, Greater Dayton Senior Care Advantage is sponsoring the Dayton 60 Strong contest.

SOURCE Greater Dayton Senior Care Advantage

