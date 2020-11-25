Dayton Power and Light announces investments to continue long-term reliability

DAYTON, Ohio, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dayton Power & Light Company (DP&L), a subsidiary of the AES Corporation (NYSE:AES), announced its improvements to continue long-term reliability for its customers in DP&L's 24-county service territory. DP&L's service to customers will improve, while rates will remain the lowest in Ohio among investor-owned utilities.

DP&L's investments in its distribution infrastructure have been designed to ensure reliability and to rebuild areas of our service territory damaged in the Memorial Day tornadoes in 2019. DP&L is also proposing programs to allow customers greater control of their energy usage and to reduce costs. On November 30, 2020, DP&L will file an application with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) to update rates for delivering electric service to customers.

"DP&L cares about our customers and understands the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and we continue to offer extended pay options and access to resources such as the Gift of Power. Our investments improve service for our customers, while our rates remain the lowest for electric service in Ohio," said Kristina Lund, president and CEO of DP&L. "With DP&L's investments in improved service and AES' Smart Operations center in Dayton, we continue to support economic growth and technological innovation in Dayton and the surrounding communities."

The PUCO will ultimately decide changes to DP&L's rates. As part of the process, customers will have the opportunity to share their comments through public forums. If DP&L's application is approved by the PUCO, the typical residential customer, using 1,000 kWh on DP&L's Standard Service Offer, can expect a monthly bill adjustment of $11.26. Prior to reversal of regulatory actions in December 2019, this proposed monthly increase would be $3.16, if compared to the prior year.

Commitment to our community and growth

DP&L and the DP&L Foundation continue their longstanding tradition of community investment. From helping our most vulnerable customers to workforce development, to attracting new jobs and retaining businesses, DP&L invests in projects and programs that provide long-term improvements that enrich our communities.

AES, the parent company to DP&L made an investment in Ohio to support job creation and economic growth. Announced earlier this year, the AES Smart Operations Center located in DP&L's MacGregor Park property expects to begin operations in 2021 representing AES' longstanding commitment to the digital transformation of the energy industry, accelerating a safer and cleaner energy future in the United States and globally.

About The Dayton Power and Light Company

The Dayton Power and Light Company is the principal subsidiary of DPL Inc. (DPL), a regional energy provider and an AES company. DPL's primary subsidiaries include The Dayton Power and Light Company. The Dayton Power and Light Company, a regulated electric utility, provides service to over 527,000 customers in West Central Ohio. For more information about the company, please visit www.dpandl.com. Connect with DP&L at www.twitter.com/dpltoday, www.linkedin.com/company/dayton-power-and-light, and at www.facebook.com/DPLToday.

About AES

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) is a Fortune 500 global energy company accelerating the future of energy. Together with our many stakeholders, we're improving lives by delivering the greener, smarter energy solutions the world needs. Our diverse workforce is committed to continuous innovation and operational excellence, while partnering with our customers on their strategic energy transitions and continuing to meet their energy needs today. For more information, visit www.aes.com.

SOURCE Dayton Power and Light

Related Links

www.dpandl.com

