Daytona 500 and Speedweeks Coverage on SiriusXM

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM will offer the most comprehensive audio coverage of the 61st running of the Daytona 500 on February 17, as well as all the news and events of NASCAR's annual Speedweeks leading up to race day. Subscribers nationwide will have access to the live race broadcast, in-car audio from some of the sport's top drivers, and daily coverage from Daytona International Speedway.

On Daytona 500 race day, SiriusXM will offer 15 hours of live programming from the speedway starting at 7:00 am ET. Subscribers will hear every lap of the "The Great American Race" (green flag approximately 3:00 pm ET) plus full pre- and post-race coverage with expert analysis, reports from pit road and the garages, driver introductions and interviews with the race winner and other drivers.

The programming airs on the exclusive 24/7 SiriusXM NASCAR Radio channel (ch. 90). Go to www.SiriusXM.com/NASCAR for more info.

SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will also provide live coverage of the Gander RV Duel at DAYTONA, the 150-mile Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying races, on Thursday, Feb. 14 (6:00 pm ET), the NextEra Energy Resources 250 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race on Friday, Feb. 15 (7:00 pm ET), and the NASCAR Racing Experience 300 Xfinity Series race on Saturday, Feb. 16 (2:00 pm ET).

Each day leading up to the Daytona 500, fans will get up-to-the-moment news, analysis and interviews with drivers, owners and crew members on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, which will broadcast live from Daytona every day.

This Sunday, Feb. 10, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry live coverage of Daytona 500 qualifying starting at noon ET, followed by the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Advance Auto Parts Clash at 2:00 pm ET.

On Monday, Feb. 11 (1:00 pm ET), 2014 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion and 2007 Daytona 500 winner Kevin Harvick will host a new live edition of his exclusive SiriusXM show, Happy Hours. The award-winning weekly show, which Harvick co-hosts with Matt Yocum, will move to its new Wednesday (1:00 pm ET) timeslot starting February 27.

On Thursday, Feb. 14, leading into the Gander RV Duel at DAYTONA, SiriusXM's Dave Moody will host a special broadcast (3:00 pm ET) from the SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Tailgate live at the Chevy Experience at Daytona. Moody will preview the evening's twin races and interview several Chevy drivers.

On Monday, Feb. 18, on The Morning Drive, hosts Mike Bagley and Pete Pistone will be joined live in studio by the 2019 Daytona 500 champion driver, crew chief and owner.

Throughout the season, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio offers the most in-depth audio coverage of NASCAR 24 hours a day, seven days a week, showcasing a roster of expert hosts that includes current and former NASCAR drivers, owners, crew members and insiders.

Joining the channel this year are JR Motorsports owner Kelley Earnhardt Miller, who will host a new weekly show, Beyond Racing, with Danielle Trotta (Thursdays at 1:00 pm ET); former NASCAR crew chief Jeff Hammond, who will be one of the hosts of Late Shift (Tuesdays at 7:00 pm ET); veteran NASCAR reporter John Roberts, who will be the new co-host of Tradin' Paint (weekdays at 1:00 pm ET); as well as driver Parker Kligerman, who is competing in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series with Gaunt Brothers Racing and in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series with Henderson Motorsports.

The SiriusXM NASCAR Radio lineup also features Daytona 500-winning former crew chief Larry McReynolds, former NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Champion Mike Skinner, JTG Daugherty Racing co-owner Brad Daugherty, plus active and former drivers Regan Smith, Brendan Gaughan and Andy Hillenburg. Listeners also hear from insiders like Mike Bagley, Claire B. Lang, Pete Pistone, Shannon Spake, Danny "Chocolate" Myers, Pat Patterson, Jack Arute, Angie Skinner, Brad Gillie, Alan Cavanna, Jeff Gluck, Dustin Long, Bob Pockrass, Nate Ryan, Lee Spencer, Doug Rice, Wendy Venturini, Brett McMillan, Jerry Bonkowski, Kelly Crandall, Brett McMillan, Chris Knight and Mojo Nixon.

As the Official Satellite Radio Partner of NASCAR, SiriusXM broadcasts every Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race live.

Subscribers with the SiriusXM All Access package can listen to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on satellite radios, online, on-the-go with the SiriusXM mobile app and at home on a wide variety of connected devices.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the world's largest audio entertainment company, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription- and advertising-supported audio products. With the recent addition of Pandora, the largest streaming music provider in the U.S., SiriusXM reaches more than 100 million people with its audio products. For more about the new SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

