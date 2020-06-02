DB Investor Update: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Investigation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ("Deutsche Bank" or "the Company") (NYSE: DB). Investors who purchased Deutsche Bank securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/db.

The investigation concerns whether Deutsche Bank and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On May 13, 2020, media outlets reported that the Federal Reserve Bank of New York had sharply criticized Deutsche Bank's U.S. operations in an internal audit. The audit reportedly found that Deutsche Bank had failed to address multiple concerns identified years earlier, and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York continues to rate Deutsche Bank at the second-worst grade on the regulator's ratings scale. On this news, Deutsche Bank's stock price fell $0.31 per share, or 4.49%, to close at $6.60 per share on May 13, 2020.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Deutsche Bank shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/db. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

