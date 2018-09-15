DBA (Distributed Business Accelerator) aims to provide solution to Vitalik Buterin's problems

Vitalik states the best mechanism "tries to allocate best resources for those with the most need, whether it is projects, governments, or companies." Some examples of mechanisms are voting, auctions, markets, and exchanges (including decentralized exchanges). How fairly and efficiently resources are allocated rely on the credibility of the mechanism design. While centralized mechanism has remained the norm, this requires all parties to trust the central mechanism to operate correctly. Yet, as Vitalik says, there are currently serious trust issues between people and centralized systems.

Though a pioneer in blockchain, Vitalik dedicates the latter half of his presentation to discussing four significant challenges that proves a decentralized blockchain is not the solution neither. The four challenges are: miner/validator manipulation, privacy, anti-sybil, and collusion. As Vitalik said: "Blockchain can solve some problems but blockchain cannot solve all problems."

While Vitalik proposed Multi-party Computation as the technical solution to mechanism credibility, Hong Kong start-up, Distributed Business Accelerator (DBA), sees the real answer in creating socio-economic model with a hybrid of centralization and decentralization.

What is DBA?

As a core project in the Wanxiang Blockchain's ecosystem, DBA, started in May 2018, is experimenting with a different approach from the traditional ICO method. As a user-driven accelerator for promising global blockchain startups, DBA builds on the essence of decentralized blockchain for fairness and transparency but also explores an innovative venture system based on voting and token fund investment. The hybrid model provides the community a chance to participate in the private equity round through various means, but dedicates the investment decision to the centralized token fund, which consists of investment specialists and funds.

How to participate?

There will not be an ICO, around half of the total supply of DBA tokens will be distributed to the community through votes and contributions. The foundation has executed three successful rounds of project selection in the Chinese community. The international platform is expected to launch on Sep 18th, 2018, with a new round of voting soon after. Visit Dbaglobal.com for more details

