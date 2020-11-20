DBG IP Statement

News provided by

Aerus

Nov 20, 2020, 15:14 ET

DALLAS, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aerus Holdings family of companies, including DBG Group, along with ReSPR Technologies, CASPR Group, and all parties related to ReSPR and CASPR, are pleased to announce an agreement and arbitration decision eliminating any confusion by jointly confirming that only the Aerus Holdings family of companies have exclusive ownership of and rights to use the following names, brands, and other materials: 

Activtek Environmental 

Active Blaster

Activtek

Activepure

Activepure Technology

Aerus

Air Scrubber

Air And Surface Pro

Air And Surface Pro+

AP5

AP50

AP500

AP 3000

Beyond

Certified Space Technology

DBG

Ecoquest

Ecoquest Air

Ecoquest International

Eagle

Fresh Air 

Guardian

Hydra Blaster

Hydroxyl Blaster

Induct

Living Water 

Laundrypure

Laundrypro

MI1500

Pure Cloud

Pure Kooler

RCI

Radiant Catalytic Ionization

Sanctuairy

Space Foundation

The Pure Company

Vollara

CONTACT: Philip Urso, [email protected]

SOURCE Aerus