DBG IP Statement
Nov 20, 2020, 15:14 ET
DALLAS, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aerus Holdings family of companies, including DBG Group, along with ReSPR Technologies, CASPR Group, and all parties related to ReSPR and CASPR, are pleased to announce an agreement and arbitration decision eliminating any confusion by jointly confirming that only the Aerus Holdings family of companies have exclusive ownership of and rights to use the following names, brands, and other materials:
|
Activtek Environmental
|
Active Blaster
|
Activtek
|
Activepure
|
Activepure Technology
|
Aerus
|
Air Scrubber
|
Air And Surface Pro
|
Air And Surface Pro+
|
AP5
|
AP50
|
AP500
|
AP 3000
|
Beyond
|
Certified Space Technology
|
DBG
|
Ecoquest
|
Ecoquest Air
|
Ecoquest International
|
Eagle
|
Fresh Air
|
Guardian
|
Hydra Blaster
|
Hydroxyl Blaster
|
Induct
|
Living Water
|
Laundrypure
|
Laundrypro
|
MI1500
|
Pure Cloud
|
Pure Kooler
|
RCI
|
Radiant Catalytic Ionization
|
Sanctuairy
|
Space Foundation
|
The Pure Company
|
Vollara
CONTACT: Philip Urso, [email protected]
SOURCE Aerus