DBK Announces Skybox Salute, a Military-Gratitude Digital Event to Take Place During Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DBK Construction and Service Solutions (DBK), leading national general contractor in Central Florida, is pleased to announce Skybox Salute. This military-supportive, digital initiative takes place during the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions™ on Jan. 16-19, 2020. Broadcast live on a social wall accessible from the internet, and on-screen at hole 1 of the Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club Orlando, people from across the globe can tag social posts and send text messages to thank active and retired military.

These messages will be visible online anywhere in the world at godbk.com/skyboxsalute. Military families across the globe, and those hosted at the tournament via the Salute to Service Skybox, will see how much their sacrifice is appreciated.

Now in its second year, the Salute to Service Skybox, built by DBK, provides a hospitality experience for select Military Special Interest Groups during the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions. This year's partnership supports TAPS (Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors), a non-profit organization offering compassionate care to all those grieving the loss of a loved one who died while serving in our Armed Forces or as a result of his or her service.

DBK encourages everyone in the world to participate in this digital event. Here's how:

Tweet a message from Twitter. Use the hashtag #skyboxsalute

Post a photo on Instagram. Use the hashtag #skyboxsalute

Send a text message to 407-329-2620

Join the Facebook Event

The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, presented by Insurance Office of America, is one of the most unique events on the LPGA Tour, bringing together some of the world's top professional women golfers to play alongside a roster of world-class sports and entertainment celebrities. Tickets to the nationally televised tournament are available at DiamondLPGA.com.

About DBK

Based in Central Florida, DBK is a national General Contractor specializing in multifamily, commercial and hospitality renovations and new construction. DBK is also a commercial service provider delivering HVAC, Plumbing and Electrical services. DBK is the only general contractor in the nation designated as a Purple Heart entity and seeks to enrich the lives of the men and women who have served our country. For more information, visit godbk.com.

