DBK Inc., Leading National General Contractor in Central Florida, Launches New Website

DEBARY, Fla., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DBK Construction and Service Solutions (DBK) announces the launch of their new website, godbk.com. This new website has been re-developed and designed to offer a streamlined and conversational user experience, offering new pages, improved navigation and simple functionality.

Created with the user journey in mind, godbk.com showcases their employee-centric culture and expertise in the construction and service industry with a highly tuned visitor experience. The redesign upgrades and enhances the last generation site with new features like:

An all new godbk.com

Streamlined One-Click Navigation to speed access and reduce the number of users' clicks to navigate the site.





Search Query which allows users the ability to key in their terms and quickly locate information and eliminate guesswork.





Request for Service forms to make scheduling commercial maintenance and installs quick, easy and on your timeframe.





Responsive Design offering compatibility and an amplified experience on all devices, including mobile and tablets.

In addition, the website's content is now written to offer clear insight into DBK's expertise and provided services. The new layout reflects the company's focus on community and employee engagement, providing a glimpse into the "family-style" atmosphere of working for one the Best Places to Work (Orlando Business Journal, 2019).

Visitors to the site can stay informed with the latest DBK and industry news through the new online blog, which will contain rich content such as articles, technical tips, community relationships, project updates and newsletters. This valuable content supports DBK's reputation as a leader in the industry.

For more information on DBK and to view the site, visit godbk.com.

Based in Central Florida, DBK is a national General Contractor specializing in multifamily, commercial and hospitality renovations and new construction. DBK is also a commercial service provider delivering HVAC, Plumbing and Electrical services. With a well-connected network of vendors and subcontractors, their team travels seamlessly with their clients. DBK's superior communication methods and project management efficiency ensure project success no matter the job site location. DBK takes pride in building long-standing relationships with their clients, based on integrity, honesty and a commitment to excellence. For more information, visit godbk.com.

Contact: Kenny Bonnet, VP of Marketing

Phone: 386) 860-2050

Email: Kenny@godbk.com

