DBM Corporation Inc Announces Formation of Medical Advisory Board

The Medical Advisory Board will work closely with the DBM Corporation Inc ® leadership team as the Company continues to advance the brand, mission, and clinical development of its MIRACU PDO THREADS ® offerings, the best-in-class PDO Threads on the market. A line above the rest. The brand has redefined sutures, having become the first US FDA registered Class 2 pre-loaded PDO Threads of its kind designated for soft tissue approximation where use of an absorbable suture is appropriate with clearance for localized skin lifting and tightening. The brand offers a vast innovative PDO Thread offering, and top PDO Thread Educational Bootcamps and Preceptorships taught by Master PDO Thread Trainers throughout the US, Canada, and Mexico.

The brand held their first Medical Advisory Board Meeting on Dec 15th, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"We are excited and privileged to have the opportunity to work with this group of experts on the development and distribution of MIRACU PDO THREADS® , as well as on our broader pipeline of threads designed and developed with our Medical Advisory Boards needs in mind for what they feel their peers in the medical community is needing, along with development of a higher level of education on training. We are solution providers, and we are committed to offering only the most unique advanced threads on the market, backed by safety and driven by results," said Ethan Min, President and Chief Executive Officer. "These thought-leaders bring tremendous understanding of aesthetic needs, as well as extensive experience in aesthetic development from discovery through to late-stage clinical trials. We look forward to their contributions as DBM Corporation Inc® enters a new stage in advancing MIRACU PDO THREADS®."

The Medical Advisory Board will be comprised of the following members:

Chief Medical Director:

Richard M. Goldfarb, M.D., F.A.C.S., Dr. Goldfarb graduated from the University of Health Sciences / Finch University, The Chicago Medical School with top honors in Surgery. He completed his surgical training at Northeastern Ohio College of Medicine. He did additional training in cosmetic surgery at the University of Pennsylvania, Department of Plastic Surgery and Yale University. Dr. Goldfarb's combined 30 years of experience in General, Vascular, and Cosmetic Surgery provides his patients with the surgical expertise they are seeking. Dr. Goldfarb established the Center for SmartLipo & Plastic Surgery in 2007. Dr. Goldfarb also serves as a Medical Advisor for BENEV Company Inc. For more information visit www.centerforsmartlipo.com

Richard Jin, M.D., Ph.D., Dr. Jin studied at the Boston University School of Medicine, Harvard Medical School and the University of California Irvine. He completed research in the areas of cardiovascular disease, pulmonary hypertension, antioxidant enzyme properties, cell signaling, cellular redox mechanisms, free radical-induced oxidant stress, platelet biology, growth factors, and wound healing. Dr. Jin serves as Chief Medical Director for BENEV Company Inc., and President for Cellum Bio Medical. For more information visit www.rjclinicalinstitute.com

Diane I. Duncan, M.D., F.A.C.S., Dr. Duncan obtained her medical degree from the Tulane University School of Medicine. She is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and is a member of several plastic surgery professional societies, including the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), the American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (ASAPS) and the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (ISAPS). In addition to these affiliations, Dr. Duncan is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons (ACS). Dr. Duncan joins our Medical Advisory Board with over 30 years of experience in private practice as a plastic surgeon. She is an internationally-recognized speaker and educator in plastic surgery, Dr. Duncan has delivered presentations at industry conferences around the world. She has also authored medical journal articles on a variety of subjects in plastic surgery and currently serves as a member of the editorial review board for the Aesthetic Surgery Journal. Dr. Duncan also serves as a Medical Advisor for BENEV Company Inc. For more information visit www.drdianeduncan.com

J.D. McCoy, NMD. McCoy received his doctorate in Naturopathic Medicine at the Canadian College of Naturopathic Medicine. He is one of the most accomplished naturopathic physicians practicing aesthetic medicine in the country. He completed an internship in internal medicine in Hawaii, and began specialized training, certification, and externship in cosmetic medicine and light-based therapies. McCoy has devoted his specialization, passion and his entire practice to the art of less-invasive cosmetic rejuvenation, weight-management, and natural bio-identical hormone therapy since 2003. McCoy's principles in the practice of aesthetic medicine include: prevention, the use of natural substances (light/energy, nutrients and other natural substances), and the use of the least invasive treatments possible. McCoy finds innovative solutions that reduce or eliminate the need for more invasive surgery- beautiful results naturally. He is recognized as an innovator and physician trainer for multiple technologies and techniques in cosmetic medicine including but most certainly not limited to a Physician Member: American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery, American Academy of Aesthetic Medicine, American Society of Aesthetic Mesotherapy, International Federation for Adipose Therapeutics and Science. McCoy also serves as a Medical Advisor for BENEV Company Inc. For more information visit www.contourmedical.com

About DBM Corporation Inc®

DBM Corporation Inc®, headquartered in Mission Viejo, California, is a solution provider for medical aesthetic needs in U.S. market. DBM Corporation Inc® is the Official Representative of MIRACU PDO THREADS® in the US, Mexico and Canada.

For more information regarding MIRACU PDO THREADS® or to place an order, or learn more about one of our Educational Seminars, Bootcamps, Preceptorships, or Congresses, please contact DBM Corporation Inc®.

DBM Corporation Inc® 1-949-616-8748 www.MIRACUUSA.com

SOURCE DBM Corporation Inc

Related Links

https://www.miracuusa.com

