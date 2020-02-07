DBM Films Presents Hope's Legacy Maryland Premiere Screening At Historic Senator Theatre

BALTIMORE, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hope's Legacy, a feature film about an engaged couple navigating their relationship through the world of competitive horse eventing, is the first recipient of the new Maryland Small Films Tax Credit program. The film, directed by Douglas B. Maddox, produced by DBM Films of Towson, MD, will premiere April 2, 2020 at the the historic Senator Theatre at 6 pm.

In Hope's Legacy, James and Lizzy (Allen and Taylor Williamson) are engaged. Looking ahead to their wedding and horse eventing competitions, Linda, (award winning actress, Dyan Cannon), a former eventing rider, coaches Lizzy. An eventing rival (Abigail Reed) another rider and jealous ex-girlfriend of James attempts to sabotage Lizzy's competition and her wedding.

GOVERNOR OF MARYLAND, LARRY HOGAN, says, "Independent films like Hope's Legacy create jobs and boost our economy by hiring local cast and crew, but also help showcase the state's beauty and great quality of life."

DYAN CANNON- Golden Globe winner and Academy Award nominee, Dyan is the first woman in the history of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to be nominated for Oscars both as an actress and as a filmmaker. In 2011, she published her memoir, Dear Cary, about her marriage to Cary Grant which became a New York Times Best Seller. Dyan says this about Hope's Legacy, "Its about never giving up when the chips are down! It's been a pleasure working with DBM Films. Doug Maddox has gathered together an amazing crew and wonderful cast."

DOUGLAS B. MADDOX, An award winning film and television Producer and Director, Douglas is the Chair Emeritus of the Producer's Guild of America - National Capital. Douglas says, "I am so excited to film Hope's Legacy in Maryland and was so impressed with the horse farms throughout Maryland that worked with the production along with the tremendous cast and crew."

DBM FILMS, founded by Douglas B. Maddox in 2008, is a production & distribution company. Releases include the award-winning film, The Bill Collector, (Danny Trejo); The Rack Pack (C. Thomas Howell); Bill Tilghman and the Outlaws (Robert Carradine), and Christmas Ranch (Showtime).

