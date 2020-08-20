DBM Films Presents Hope's Legacy Maryland Screening At Timberbrook Farm

BALTIMORE, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hope's Legacy, a feature film about an engaged couple navigating their relationship through the world of competitive horse eventing, is the first recipient of the new Maryland Small Films Tax Credit program. The film, directed by Douglas B. Maddox, produced by DBM Films of Towson, MD, will screen September 18th, 2020 at Timberbrook Farm at 7 pm. Tickets are available at the link provided.

https://hopeslegacytimberbrookfarm.eventbrite.com

PREMIERE REVIEW

The premiere event of Hope's Legacy at Fairwinds Farms was a fun, elegant, and exciting event for the whole family. The screening took place under the beautiful arena featured in the wedding scene of the film. Beautiful lights and decoration, including a white carriage, were set throughout the arena for a fairytale effect.

The film was wholesome with a message of always believing in yourself no matter what other people think. The characters featured in Hope's Legacy are compassionate and convey the importance of being honest and there for the people you care about.

DYAN CANNON- Golden Globe winner and Academy Award nominee, Dyan is the first woman in the history of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to be nominated for Oscars both as an actress and as a filmmaker. In 2011, she published her memoir, Dear Cary, about her marriage to Cary Grant which became a New York Times Best Seller. Dyan says this about Hope's Legacy, "Its about never giving up when the chips are down! It's been a pleasure working with DBM Films. Doug Maddox has gathered together an amazing crew and wonderful cast."

DOUGLAS B. MADDOX, An award winning film and television Producer and Director, Douglas is the Chair Emeritus of the Producer's Guild of America - National Capital. Douglas says, "I am so excited to film Hope's Legacy in Maryland and was so impressed with the horse farms throughout Maryland that worked with the production along with the tremendous cast and crew."

DBM FILMS, founded by Douglas B. Maddox in 2008, is a production & distribution company.

Press Contact: Douglas B. Maddox | [email protected]

410-825-7400 | www.dbmfilm.com

SOURCE DBM Films

Related Links

http://dbmfilm.com/dbmfilms/

